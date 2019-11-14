By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvities Digestive Twin Pack 2X400g
£ 1.89
£2.37/kg
Each biscuit (14.7g) contains
  • Energy298 kJ 71 kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Wheatmeal Biscuits
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Find us at www.mcvities.co.uk

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Biscuit Manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Hayes

  • 70% wheat & wholemeal
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (39%) (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Wholemeal Wheat Flour (16%), Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Malic Acid, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per 2 x 400g pack: 54

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Freepost McVitie's.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372.
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

2 x 400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (14.7g)
Energy (kJ)2014298
(kcal)48171
Fat 21.3g3.2g
of which Saturates 10.1g1.5g
Carbohydrate 62.9g9.3g
of which Sugars 16.6g2.5g
Fibre 3.6g0.5g
Protein 7.2g1.1g
Salt 1.3g0.2g
Typical number of biscuits per 2 x 400g pack: 54--

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Undercooked and stale

1 stars

I keep buying these hoping they will be like they were years ago. Unfortunately they are dreadful. They always taste and look like they are undercooked. Also a stale taste. Never properly browned or crisp like they used to be. I have ended up throwing more away then eating. Such a shame, they used to be a favourite.

SNEAKY PRICE INCREASE!

1 stars

This reduced size packaging is just a sneaky way to put up the price. And since the ends of the packs nearly always get damaged in handling, the reduced quantity of biscuits in the pack means that you end up with a greater proportion of what you buy being useless crumbs. BRING BACK THE 2x500g PACK, TESCO AND MCVITIES!

