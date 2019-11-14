Mcvities Digestive Twin Pack 2X400g

Undercooked and stale
I keep buying these hoping they will be like they were years ago. Unfortunately they are dreadful. They always taste and look like they are undercooked. Also a stale taste. Never properly browned or crisp like they used to be. I have ended up throwing more away then eating. Such a shame, they used to be a favourite.
SNEAKY PRICE INCREASE!
This reduced size packaging is just a sneaky way to put up the price. And since the ends of the packs nearly always get damaged in handling, the reduced quantity of biscuits in the pack means that you end up with a greater proportion of what you buy being useless crumbs. BRING BACK THE 2x500g PACK, TESCO AND MCVITIES!