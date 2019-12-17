By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Frozen Whole Strawberries 350G

5(2)Write a review
£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 128kJ / 30kcal

Product Description

  • Whole strawberries.
  • Whole strawberries, simply frozen within hours of picking. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Frozen by our growers within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in Guatemala

Number of uses

Approx. 4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy128kJ / 30kcal102kJ / 24kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate6.0g4.8g
Sugars6.0g4.8g
Fibre1.1g0.9g
Protein0.8g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C77mg (96%NRV)62mg (78%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality fruit, I use the frozen fruit selecti

5 stars

Good quality fruit, I use the frozen fruit selections of tesco strawberry, blueberry or mixed summer fruits to make jam when fresh fruit is not in season or is expensive. Make smoothies, or puddings too.

Please start reselling Tesco Frozen Strawberries.

5 stars

I really miss tesco fozen strawberries I used it for healthy refreshing snacks eg blend a tin of pineapple and a bag of strawberries. I made punch and all sorts. If you would continue selling it in Tesco Trinity Square it will be popular item in my basket.

