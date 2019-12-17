Le Rustique Grand Camembert 350G

Product Description
- Full fat pasteurised soft cheese made in Normandy.
- Using the best quality milk and all the expertise of our cheese-makers, Le Rustique Grand Camembert develops a creamy, melt in the mouth texture with a rich taste and unique character. Le Rustique Grand Camembert is the perfect size to share with family and friends. It's ideal on a cheeseboard with a fresh French crusty bread and red wine from Bordeaux, like Saint-Emilion.
- Le Rustique, the Authentic Taste of France.
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Cow's Milk
Storage
Use by: see side of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Remove from the refrigerator one hour before serving.
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately 12 servings
Name and address
- Le Rustique,
- PO Box 93,
- Hampton,
- Middlesex,
- TW12 2YA,
- UK.
Return to
- Le Rustique,
- PO Box 93,
- Hampton,
- Middlesex,
- TW12 2YA,
- UK.
- www.lerustique.com
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 30 g
|Energy
|1208 kJ / 291 kcal
|362 kJ / 87 kcal
|Fat
|23 g
|6,9 g
|of which saturates
|16 g
|4,8 g
|Carbohydrate
|1 g
|0,3 g
|of which sugars
|< 0,1 g
|0 g
|Protein
|20 g
|6 g
|Salt
|1,6 g
|0,5g
|Calcium (% DRI)*
|450 mg (56 %)
|135 mg (17%)
|* Daily Reference Intake
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019