By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Le Rustique Grand Camembert 350G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Le Rustique Grand Camembert 350G

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

£ 2.80
£8.00/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

Product Description

  • Full fat pasteurised soft cheese made in Normandy.
  • Using the best quality milk and all the expertise of our cheese-makers, Le Rustique Grand Camembert develops a creamy, melt in the mouth texture with a rich taste and unique character. Le Rustique Grand Camembert is the perfect size to share with family and friends. It's ideal on a cheeseboard with a fresh French crusty bread and red wine from Bordeaux, like Saint-Emilion.
  • Le Rustique, the Authentic Taste of France.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Cow's Milk

Storage

Use by: see side of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from the refrigerator one hour before serving.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 12 servings

Name and address

  • Le Rustique,
  • PO Box 93,
  • Hampton,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW12 2YA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Le Rustique,
  • PO Box 93,
  • Hampton,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW12 2YA,
  • UK.
  • www.lerustique.com

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 30 g
Energy 1208 kJ / 291 kcal362 kJ / 87 kcal
Fat 23 g6,9 g
of which saturates 16 g4,8 g
Carbohydrate 1 g0,3 g
of which sugars < 0,1 g0 g
Protein 20 g6 g
Salt 1,6 g0,5g
Calcium (% DRI)*450 mg (56 %)135 mg (17%)
* Daily Reference Intake--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Homebake Baguettes 4 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.25/each

Offer

Tesco Finest Red Onion Chutney 230G

£ 1.50
£0.65/100g

Offer

Tesco Homebake Petit Pains 12 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.08/each

Offer

Tesco French Brie 500G

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£5.00/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here