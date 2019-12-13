Tesco Free From Beef Lasagne 300G

Only buy this if you really, really like lentils.
Only buy this if you really, really like lentils. It's absolutely full of them.
Dry and hard pasta !
I have purchased this regularly for some time and enjoyed the free from “cheesy” sauces taste .Last purchase 13/9/19 , something changed in the recipe of this . It had a hard crust of vegan cheese/ substitute on top and virtually no white/free from cheese sauce in it at all, making the pasta taste like cardboard . No thanks won’t purcgase it again after these changes !
Very tasty little number
A very nice beef lasagne, which tasted just like the real thing, even though wheat and gluten had been removed. Would recommend this meal to other coeliacs.