Tesco Free From Beef Lasagne 300G

Product Description

  • Beef ragu layered with gluten free pasta and topped with a creamy bechamel sauce.
  • Why not try our delicious rich and creamy frozen free from beef lasagne. British beef in a rich ragu layered between gluten and wheat free lasagne pasta sheets and covered with a creamy béchamel sauce, perfect to be served with a crisp green salad.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Milk, Beef (20%), Gluten Free Pasta [Cornflour, Rice Flour], Onion, Tomato Paste, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Mushroom, Carrot, Rice Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Double Cream (Milk), Sea Salt, Basil, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Oregano, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 50 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 5 mins, 5 mins, Full power (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
800 watt: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Cook on FULL POWER for 5 minutes. Stand for 1 minute and cook on FULL POWER for a further 3 minutes.
Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.
900 watt: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Cook on FULL POWER for 5 minutes. Stand for 1 minute and cook on FULL POWER for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds.
Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (300g)
Energy539kJ / 128kcal1616kJ / 385kcal
Fat5.3g15.8g
Saturates2.7g8.2g
Carbohydrate13.1g39.2g
Sugars3.4g10.2g
Fibre0.8g2.3g
Protein6.8g20.4g
Salt0.4g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Only buy this if you really, really like lentils.

2 stars

Only buy this if you really, really like lentils. It's absolutely full of them.

Dry and hard pasta !

1 stars

I have purchased this regularly for some time and enjoyed the free from “cheesy” sauces taste .Last purchase 13/9/19 , something changed in the recipe of this . It had a hard crust of vegan cheese/ substitute on top and virtually no white/free from cheese sauce in it at all, making the pasta taste like cardboard . No thanks won’t purcgase it again after these changes !

Very tasty little number

5 stars

A very nice beef lasagne, which tasted just like the real thing, even though wheat and gluten had been removed. Would recommend this meal to other coeliacs.

