Tic Tac Mixers Cherry/Cola 49G
New
Product Description
- Cherry - Cola Flavour Drops
- For more information visit: www.tictac.com
- Starting off as a cherry flavour and ending with cola, Mixers offers an exciting experience with a mix-up of flavours for Tic Tac fans to enjoy.
- Tic Tac Mixers: Cherry Cola provides little moments of refreshment in a convenient pack with the recognisable Tic Tac rattle. A total of 100 sweets.
- Tic Tac sparks refreshing moments to be enjoyed anywhere and with anyone.
At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.
- A single pack of 49g
- Feel refreshed by the Tic Tac Cherry Cola Mixers flavour changing experience
- Perfect for an on the go burst of refreshment or as a little treat for yourself and others
- Pack size: 49G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Acids (Tartaric, Malic, Citric), Maltodextrins, Thickener (Gum Arabic), Rice Starch, Flavourings, Anticaking Agent (Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Colours (Carminic Acid, Beta-Carotene), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)
Storage
Keep in a Cool Dry Place
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 OHE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
Return to
- Consumer Careline Tel: 00 44 330 0538943
Net Contents
49g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|1663/392 KJ/KCAL
|Fat
|0.5g
|Of which Saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|93.3g
|Of which Sugars
|89.4g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.02g
