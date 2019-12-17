Tesco Fin Italian Style Beef Meatballs 672G

Okay, but not worth the extra...
Thay tasted alright and they looked the part. But there was nothing noticably Italian about them, and they didn't taste as good as Tesco's regular meatballs. So, I wouldn't buy them again.
for British:
British Beef (86%), Water, Basil, Pea Flour, Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Parsley, Oregano, Bay, Thyme.
for Scotch:
Scotch Beef PGI (86%), Water, Basil, Pea Flour, Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Parsley, Oregano, Bay, Thyme.
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
160°C/Fan 140°C/Gas 4 18-20 mins
Place on a baking tray, evenly spaced, in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn once.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Made from fresh and frozen meat. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|4 meatballs (83g**)
|Energy
|929kJ / 223kcal
|771kJ / 185kcal
|Fat
|13.5g
|11.2g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|23.6g
|19.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 672g packg typically weighs 498g.
|-
|-
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
