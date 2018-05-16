Kind Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt 40G

Product Description
- Maple syrup glazed pecan and sea salt bar
- 73% nuts
- High fibre
- Gluten and dairy free
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 40g
- High fibre
Information
Ingredients
Pecans (26%), Almonds, Peanuts, Chicory Root Fibre, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Maple Syrup (2%), Sea Salt (1%), Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Sugar
Allergy Information
- Made in a facility that processes Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Sesame Seeds
Warnings
- May contain nut shell fragments.
Name and address
- Kind Snacks UK Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 71086,
- London,
- SE1P 5HU.
Return to
- Kind Snacks UK Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 71086,
- London,
- SE1P 5HU.
Net Contents
40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g bar
|Energy (kj/kcal)
|2218 / 530
|887 / 212
|Fat (g)
|43.0
|17.0
|Saturates (g)
|4.3
|1.7
|Carbohydrate (g)
|34
|14
|Sugars (g)
|11.3
|4.5
|Polyols (g)
|0.0
|0.0
|Fibre (g)
|13.0
|5.2
|Protein (g)
|13.3
|5.3
|Sodium (mg)
|346.1
|138.4
|Salt (g)
|0.87
|0.35
Safety information
May contain nut shell fragments.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019