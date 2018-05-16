By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kind Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt 40G

Kind Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt 40G
£ 1.30
£3.25/100g

Product Description

  • Maple syrup glazed pecan and sea salt bar
  • 73% nuts
  • High fibre
  • Gluten and dairy free
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 40g
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Pecans (26%), Almonds, Peanuts, Chicory Root Fibre, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Maple Syrup (2%), Sea Salt (1%), Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Made in a facility that processes Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Warnings

  • May contain nut shell fragments.

Name and address

  • Kind Snacks UK Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 71086,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5HU.

Return to

Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g bar
Energy (kj/kcal)2218 / 530887 / 212
Fat (g)43.017.0
Saturates (g)4.31.7
Carbohydrate (g)3414
Sugars (g)11.34.5
Polyols (g)0.00.0
Fibre (g)13.05.2
Protein (g)13.35.3
Sodium (mg)346.1138.4
Salt (g)0.870.35

Safety information

Using Product Information

