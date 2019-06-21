By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kind Caramel Almond & Sea Salt 40G

4.5(3)Write a review
Kind Caramel Almond & Sea Salt 40G
£ 1.30
£3.25/100g

Product Description

  • Almond & Sea Salt Bar with a Caramel Flavoured Coating
  • Do the kind thing for your body, your taste buds & your world™
  • Here at Kind, we make delicious and nutritious snacks using the finest ingredients. Caramel Almond & Sea Salt includes a sweet and salty combination of caramel & sea salt drizzled over whole almonds, bound together with a touch of honey.
  • Our Nuts & Spices bars have 40% less sugar per 100g than similar snack bars.
  • 64% nuts
  • Ingredients you can see & pronounce
  • High fibre
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 40g
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Almonds (64%), Caramel Flavoured Coating (16%) (Chicory Root Fibre, Palm Kernel Oil, Sugar, Nonfat Milk Powder, Carob Powder, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Colour (Annatto)), Chicory Root Fibre, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Sea Salt (1%), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Made in a facility that processes Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before see front of pack.

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • May contain pits or nut shell fragments.

Name and address

  • Kind Snacks UK Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 71086,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5HU.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear what you think, get in touch at kindsnacks.com
  • Kind Snacks UK Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 71086,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5HU.

Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 40g bar
Energy value2,093 kj / 500 kcal837 kj / 200 kcal
Fat 39,0 g15,0 g
of which Saturates 7,0 g2,8 g
Carbohydrate 39,0 g16,0 g
of which Sugars 13,0 g5,4 g
Fibre 18,0 g7,1 g
Protein 14,0 g5,6 g
Salt 0,78 g0,31 g

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain pits or nut shell fragments.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Kind would be kinder to ones health and Well being

4 stars

Kind would be kinder to ones health and Well being !!! This bar is tasty but could do with less honey and sugar/ caramel: Many thanks S,Lazenga !

Kind would be kinder to ones health and Well being

4 stars

Kind would be kinder to ones health and Well being !!! This bar is tasty but could do with less honey and sugar/ caramel: Many thanks S,Lazenga !

Highly addictive and excellent.

5 stars

Very tasty ,excellent crunchy nuts and a little salted caramel which does not overpower like some do .

Usually bought next

Kind Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt 40G

£ 1.30
£3.25/100g

Kind Madagascan Vanilla & Almond Bar 40G

£ 1.30
£0.33/10g

Kind Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate Bar G/F 40G

£ 1.30
£32.50/kg

Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt 40G

£ 1.30
£3.25/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here