Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt 40G

Lovely nutty bar
Delicious and nutritious. A bit expensive but worth it.
Mixed Nuts (60%) (Almonds, Peanuts), Dark Chocolate Flavoured Coating (16%) (Palm Kernel Oil, Chicory Root Fibre, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Salt), Chicory Root Fibre, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Sea Salt (1%), Sugar, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Cocoa Butter, Natural Flavour
Store in a cool, dry placeFor best before see front or pack.
Made in U.S.A.
40g
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 40g bar
|Energy value
|2,064 kj / 493 kcal
|825 kj / 197 kcal
|Fat
|37 g
|15 g
|of which Saturates
|8.1 g
|3.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|40 g
|16 g
|of which Sugars
|14 g
|5.4 g
|Fibre
|18 g
|7 g
|Protein
|14 g
|5.6 g
|Salt
|0.87 g
|0.35 g
May contain nut shell fragments.
