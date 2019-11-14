By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt 40G

5(1)Write a review
Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt 40G
£ 1.30
£3.25/100g

Product Description

  • Mixed Nuts & Sea Salt Bar with a Dark Chocolate Flavoured Coating
  • Do the kind thing for your body, your taste buds & your world™
  • Here at Kind, we make delicious and nutritious snacks using the finest ingredients. Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt includes a sweet and salty blend of almonds, peanuts and a sprinkle of sea salt, bound together with a touch of honey and drizzled in chocolate. Our Nuts & Spices bars have 40% less sugar per 100g than similar snack bars.
  • 60% nuts
  • High fibre
  • Ingredients you can see & pronounce
  • Gluten and dairy free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 40g
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mixed Nuts (60%) (Almonds, Peanuts), Dark Chocolate Flavoured Coating (16%) (Palm Kernel Oil, Chicory Root Fibre, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Salt), Chicory Root Fibre, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Sea Salt (1%), Sugar, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Cocoa Butter, Natural Flavour

Allergy Information

  • Made in a facility that processes Tree Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeFor best before see front or pack.

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • May contain nut shell fragments.

Name and address

  • Kind Snacks UK Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 71086,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5HU.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear what you think, get in touch at kindsnacks.com
  • Kind Snacks UK Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 71086,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5HU.

Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 40g bar
Energy value2,064 kj / 493 kcal825 kj / 197 kcal
Fat 37 g15 g
of which Saturates 8.1 g3.2 g
Carbohydrate 40 g16 g
of which Sugars 14 g5.4 g
Fibre 18 g7 g
Protein 14 g5.6 g
Salt 0.87 g0.35 g

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain nut shell fragments.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely nutty bar

5 stars

Delicious and nutritious. A bit expensive but worth it.

Helpful little swaps

Kind Caramel Almond & Sea Salt 40G

£ 1.30
£3.25/100g

Kind Blueberry Vanilla And Cashew 40G

£ 1.30
£3.25/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here