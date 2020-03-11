By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Treacle Moon Limited Edition Bath & Shower Gel 500Ml

Treacle Moon Limited Edition Bath & Shower Gel 500Ml
£ 1.50
£0.30/100ml

Offer

  • The girl loved the fragrant optimism of spring... a time to think, not of what might have been, but believe something wonderful is about to happen.
  • Always remember that true beauty begins from the heart... our lovely recipes simply do the best they can for your skin and your smile!
  • 25% of the bottle is recycled plastic *
  • * Refers to the bottle (without cap and label)
  • Treaclemoon is a trademark of Blue Orange
  • 100% natural pear extract
  • No unnecessary ingredients
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Lactate, Citric Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Linalool, Limonene, Pyrus Communis (Pear) Fruit Extract, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexylene Glycol, CI 15985 (Yellow 6), CI 19140 (Yellow 5)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use: Massage directly onto damp skin whilst showering and rinse or pour under running water and have a happy 10 minute soak

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.

Return to

  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.
  • www.treaclemoon.net
  • Facebook treaclemoon (official)

Net Contents

500ml ℮

