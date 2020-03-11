Treacle Moon Limited Edition Bath & Shower Gel 500Ml
Offer
- The girl loved the fragrant optimism of spring... a time to think, not of what might have been, but believe something wonderful is about to happen.
- Always remember that true beauty begins from the heart... our lovely recipes simply do the best they can for your skin and your smile!
- 25% of the bottle is recycled plastic *
- * Refers to the bottle (without cap and label)
- Treaclemoon is a trademark of Blue Orange
- 100% natural pear extract
- No unnecessary ingredients
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Lactate, Citric Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Linalool, Limonene, Pyrus Communis (Pear) Fruit Extract, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexylene Glycol, CI 15985 (Yellow 6), CI 19140 (Yellow 5)
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use: Massage directly onto damp skin whilst showering and rinse or pour under running water and have a happy 10 minute soak
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Blue Orange,
- Cokenach,
- Barkway,
- Hertfordshire,
- SG8 8DL.
Return to
- Blue Orange,
- Cokenach,
- Barkway,
- Hertfordshire,
- SG8 8DL.
- www.treaclemoon.net
- Facebook treaclemoon (official)
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020