6 Smoked Salmon Terrine Slices 114G

it was fantastic quality food
it was fantastic quality food
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 922kJ / 222kcal
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (34%), Single Cream (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Salmon (Fish) (9%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Fish Gelatine, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chive, Milk Proteins, Salt, Black Pepper.
Smoked Salmon contains: Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce in U.K., using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland, Norway or Ireland
Pack contains 3 servings
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Paper - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
114g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|⅓ of a pack (38g)
|Energy
|922kJ / 222kcal
|351kJ / 84kcal
|Fat
|17.8g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|2.9g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|12.4g
|4.7g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019