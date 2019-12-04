By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
6 Smoked Salmon Terrine Slices 114G

6 Smoked Salmon Terrine Slices 114G
£ 3.15
£2.77/100g

Offer

⅓ of a pack
  • Energy351kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 922kJ / 222kcal

Product Description

  • Salmon mousse wrapped with smoked salmon (Salmo salar).
  • A light mousse, wrapped in smoked salmon and sliced for canapés A light, creamy mousse wrapped in smoked salmon that's been gently kiln smoked using smouldering oak for robustness and beechwood for a subtle sweetness. Pre sliced and ideal for dinner parties. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • A light mousse, wrapped in smoked salmon and sliced for canapés
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Ready to eat
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 114g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (34%), Single Cream (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Salmon (Fish) (9%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Fish Gelatine, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chive, Milk Proteins, Salt, Black Pepper.

Smoked Salmon contains: Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produce in U.K., using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland, Norway or Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation guidelines
  • Serve directly from fridge.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Paper - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

114g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g⅓ of a pack (38g)
Energy922kJ / 222kcal351kJ / 84kcal
Fat17.8g6.8g
Saturates6.5g2.5g
Carbohydrate2.9g1.1g
Sugars2.3g0.9g
Fibre0.4g0.2g
Protein12.4g4.7g
Salt1.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

