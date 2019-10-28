Jimmy's Iced Coffee Mocha 330Ml
- Iced Coffee Mocha
- Jimmy's Iced Coffee Mocha, the chocolate one. It's a creamy refreshing blend of Rainforest Alliance certified Arabica Coffee, Belgian chocolate, semi-skimmed British milk from West Country farms and a touch of sweetness from 2 teaspoons of unrefined Demerara sugar.
- Jimmy's Iced Coffee is an independent family owned brand, based on the South Coast of the UK.
- Caffeine content 37.9mg per 100ml
- Simple, honest ingredients to Keep Your Chin Up
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 330ml
British Semi-Skimmed Milk (61%), Arabica Coffee* (Water, Coffee) (36%), Unrefined Demerara Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate Powder (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavouring) (1.0%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Disodium Phosphate), *Rainforest Alliance Certified™
- Contains: Milk
Drink Jimmy's chilled, Once opened keep refrigerated and drink within 5 days
- Shake me and drink me ice cold
- Jimmy's Iced Coffee,
- Unit 1 Industrial Beaver Estate,
- 9 Airfield Road,
- Christchurch,
- Dorset,
- BH23 3TG.
330ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|Energy
|207kJ/49kcal
|161.7kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|5g
|Of which saturates
|1g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrates
|6.6g
|21.8g
|Of which sugars
|6g
|19.8g
|Protein
|2.4g
|7.9g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.26g
|Caffeine
|37.9mg
|125.1mg
