Tesco Sticky Bbq Chicken Wings 300G
- Energy869kJ 208kcal10%
- Fat11.6g17%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars4.6g5%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 851.70kJ (203.80kcal)
Product Description
- Cooked chicken wings coated in sweet and smoky barbecue tomato glaze.
- Why not try roasted chicken wings coated in a sweet and smoky barbecue tomato glaze for your festive feast. Our party chicken wings make a great finger food for the Christmas party season. Make sure you're ready for guests with the party food range, these BBQ glazed chicken wings are ready to eat and can be served hot or cold. Simply heat in the oven for 20 mins or microwave in just 3 mins. All our party food cooks at the same temperature, taking the pain out of party prep. Complete your buffet with mini garlic kievs, southern fried strips with BBQ dip and pigs in blankets.
- Cooked chicken wings coated in a Barbecue glaze
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Wings, Sugar, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, Spices, Salt, Potato Starch, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Rapeseed Oil, Oregano, Tamarind Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Prepared from 107g of raw chicken wings per 100g of cooked and roasted barbecue chicken wings.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 18-24 hours in the refrigerator.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 18-20 mins
Place wings on a baking tray and heat in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 3 minutes
Pierce film lid several times and place the tray onto a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds 800W / 900W.
Peel back film lid and turn the chicken wings over. Re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 1 minute 30 seconds 800W / 900W
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Take care when opening pack as hot steam will escape.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging
- (oven cook instructions).
- Remove sleeve
- (microwave cook instructions).
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Can be served hot or cold.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.This product will contain bones.
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Half of a pack (102g)
|Energy
|851.70kJ (203.80kcal)
|868.73kJ (207.88kcal)
|Fat
|11.40g
|11.63g
|Saturates
|2.77g
|2.83g
|Carbohydrate
|5.20g
|5.30g
|Sugars
|4.50g
|4.59g
|Fibre
|.40g
|.41g
|Protein
|19.90g
|20.30g
|Salt
|.86g
|.88g
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.This product will contain bones.
