Tesco Chocolate Chip Cookie 2 X 250G

Excellent value
Have started buying these instead of branded cookies. Taste nearly the same but much cheaper.
I bought two of these, and so glad I did
Tesco chocolate cookies are real value for money
Better than famous brand name biscuits.
I did a blindfold test on my son and his pal, they both liked these more than another famous brand.
Children love them and good value for money
VeryTasty
I have been buying these cookies for months now and I really like them. I always have them with a cup of tea, they are much more tasty than other brands of cookies I have tried☺
Good value & taste
long best by date