Tesco Chocolate Chip Cookie 2 X 250G

Tesco Chocolate Chip Cookie 2 X 250G
£ 1.00
£0.20/100g
One cookie
  • Energy226kJ 54kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.05g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2052kJ / 490kcal

Product Description

  • Cookies with dark chocolate chips.
  • CRUMBLY & SWEET. Packed with silky chocolate for a classic treat that’s full of crunch. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dark Chocolate Chips (22%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring.

Dark Chocolate Chips contain: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Ammonium Phosphatides, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Sal Fat, Shea Fat, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring.

Dark Chocolate Chips contain: Cocoa solids 37% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

45 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x 250g e (500g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (11g)
Energy2052kJ / 490kcal226kJ / 54kcal
Fat23.7g2.6g
Saturates12.1g1.3g
Carbohydrate62.1g6.8g
Sugars27.5g3.0g
Fibre2.7g<0.5g
Protein5.7g0.6g
Salt0.50g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Excellent value

4 stars

Have started buying these instead of branded cookies. Taste nearly the same but much cheaper.

I bought two of these, and so glad I did

5 stars

Tesco chocolate cookies are real value for money

Better than famous brand name biscuits.

5 stars

I did a blindfold test on my son and his pal, they both liked these more than another famous brand.

Children love them and good value for money

5 stars

Children love them and good value for money

VeryTasty

5 stars

I have been buying these cookies for months now and I really like them. I always have them with a cup of tea, they are much more tasty than other brands of cookies I have tried☺

Good value & taste

4 stars

long best by date

