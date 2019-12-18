By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bailey's Extra Thick Cream 250Ml

Bailey's Extra Thick Cream 250Ml

£ 2.00
£0.80/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Sweetened pasteurised double cream with Baileys® Original Irish Cream Liqueur.
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Double Cream (Milk) (84%), Sugar, Alcohol, Baileys® Original Irish Cream Liqueur (Milk) (2%) (contains Flavourings, Colour (Caramel), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate))

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened use within 3 days and by the Use By date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.For Use By date see lid.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcohol beverages. Please remember to drink Baileys® responsibly.

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • If you'd like to know more about Arla, call us on 0845 600 6688

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 30ml
Energy1897kJ569kJ
-459kcal138kcal
Fat42.4g12.7g
of which saturates28.7g8.6g
Carbohydrate12.3g3.7g
of which sugars12.2g3.7g
Protein1.5g0.5g
Salt<0.1g<0.1g
Contains 8 servings--

