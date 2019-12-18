Bailey's Extra Thick Cream 250Ml
Product Description
- Sweetened pasteurised double cream with Baileys® Original Irish Cream Liqueur.
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Double Cream (Milk) (84%), Sugar, Alcohol, Baileys® Original Irish Cream Liqueur (Milk) (2%) (contains Flavourings, Colour (Caramel), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate))
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened use within 3 days and by the Use By date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.For Use By date see lid.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcohol beverages. Please remember to drink Baileys® responsibly.
Number of uses
Contains 8 servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
- If you'd like to know more about Arla, call us on 0845 600 6688
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 30ml
|Energy
|1897kJ
|569kJ
|-
|459kcal
|138kcal
|Fat
|42.4g
|12.7g
|of which saturates
|28.7g
|8.6g
|Carbohydrate
|12.3g
|3.7g
|of which sugars
|12.2g
|3.7g
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|-
|-
