The Famous Grouse Smoky Black Whisky 70Cl

image 1 of The Famous Grouse Smoky Black Whisky 70Cl
£ 14.00
£20.00/litre

Product Description

  • Smoky Black Blended Scotch Whisky
  • Discover the smokier side of The Famous Grouse, with Smoky Black. From the UK's No.1 Whisky brand, The Famous Grouse Smoky Black offers a great introduction to peated whisky. A dark, handsome Grouse, Smoky Black has been expertly blended using a rare peated malt to produce a deliciously smoky yet sweet whisky.
  • Smooth, peaty and aromatic, this is a complex yet approachable blend with hints of dried fruit and soft smoky notes. Our Master Blender, Kirsteen Campbell has used her blending skill and expertise to create the signature smoothness of The Famous Grouse, but with its own distinctive character.
  • The Famous Grouse's long-term commitment to excellence has been awarded the Royal Warrant by Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen, first established by Queen Victoria and maintained to the present day.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen. Scotch Whisky Blenders Matthew Gloag & Son Ltd.

  • Smooth, peaty and aromatic
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Smooth and sweet with soft smoky notes

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Name and address

  • Matthew Gloag & Sons Ltd.,
  • Perth,
  • Scotland,
  • PH7 4HA.

Return to

  • www.thefamousgrouse.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

not as good as llagavullin but it is loads cheaper

4 stars

not as good as llagavullin but it is loads cheaper .Nice and peaty;husband appreciated it.

