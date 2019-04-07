The Food Doctor Seed & Cereal Pitta 6 Pack

Suppose it would have been okay considering it say
Suppose it would have been okay considering it says 2weeks+ However 5 packs came with use by dates of 4 days. Tesco you need to change recently all my foods sell by dates are not as advertised. If you are gonna do this then at least reduce the price . Shopping elsewhere from now on what a disappointment
Why have you stopped this product it is delicious!
Long life, healthy, tasty
I like these as the use by date is a few weeks instead of days. Although, once opened, it says to use them within 2 days, but the pack comes in two seperate pouches with 3 pittas in each. They taste pretty good and appear to be healthier than other pitta breads (lots more fibre). They also have good structural integrity so you can ram in a load of fillings without it falling apart. They are a little bit more expensive than alternatives, and each pitta is a little bit smaller, but I think it's good value for what you get.