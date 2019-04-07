By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Food Doctor Seed & Cereal Pitta 6 Pack


Product Description

  • Pitta Multiseed and Cereal
  • Contains a source of protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass
  • We're on a mission to make eating well easy by unlocking the mighty powers of everyday foods. Guided by our fantastic team of nutritionists and dieticians. We make great tasting foods packed with loads of natural. Wholesome ingredients. Food bursting with benefits. Backed up by nutritional know-how so you can trust every bite. Eat wholesome. Feel awesome.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Full of fibre 3.9g
  • Protein source 5.6g per pitta
  • 105kJ, 250kcal per 100g
  • 150 kcal per pitta
  • Fillable, dippable, shareable
  • Packed for freshness
  • Suitable for vegans
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Seed and Cereal Mix (8.4%) (Oats, Malted Wheat Flakes, Kibbled Rye, Linseed, Millet Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seed, Quinoa Flakes), Wheat Bran, Wheat Fibre, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt

  • Made in a factory that handles Soya and Milk

Keep dry, out of direct sunlight and away from heat. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing on day of purchase. Use within 3 months. Defrost completely before use and do not refreeze.

Produced in the UK

  • For best results, lightly toast for 2 minutes.

This pack contains 6 servings

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

  • Produced for:
  • The Food Doctor Ltd,
  • The Riverside Building,
  • Livingstone Road,
  • Hessle,
  • East Yorkshire,

6 x 60g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pitta
Energy kJ/kcal1057kJ/250kcal634kJ/150kcal
Fat 2.1g1.3g
of which saturates 0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrates51.8g31.1g
of which sugars 2.5g1.5g
Fibre 6.6g3.9g
Protein 9.3g5.6g
Salt 0.33g0.20g

Suppose it would have been okay considering it say

1 stars

Suppose it would have been okay considering it says 2weeks+ However 5 packs came with use by dates of 4 days. Tesco you need to change recently all my foods sell by dates are not as advertised. If you are gonna do this then at least reduce the price . Shopping elsewhere from now on what a disappointment

Why have you stopped this product it is delicious!

5 stars

Why have you stopped this product it is delicious!.?

Long life, healthy, tasty

5 stars

I like these as the use by date is a few weeks instead of days. Although, once opened, it says to use them within 2 days, but the pack comes in two seperate pouches with 3 pittas in each. They taste pretty good and appear to be healthier than other pitta breads (lots more fibre). They also have good structural integrity so you can ram in a load of fillings without it falling apart. They are a little bit more expensive than alternatives, and each pitta is a little bit smaller, but I think it's good value for what you get.

