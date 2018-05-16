Simply Doughnuts 8 Mini Sugar Ring Doughnuts

Product Description
- Soft & sweet inside, lightly sugar coated outside.
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Dextrose, Yeast, Emulsifiers: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate; Diacetyltartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides; Sodium Stearoyl Lactate, Whole Egg Powder, Soya Flour, Potato Granules, [Potato, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite], Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Maize Starch, Wheat Gluten, Preservatives: Calcium Propionate; Potassium Sorbate, Vanilla Flavouring, Deactivated Yeast, Stabilisers: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose; Guar Gum, Colour: Annatto, Sugar, Sugar Coating: Dextrose, Corn Flour, Palm Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Store in cool dry conditions away from direct heat. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days.Shelf Life: 45 days from date of manufacture
Produce of
Made in the UK
Name and address
- Simply Doughnuts Limited,
- 6 Ordnance Street,
- Furthergate Industrial Estate,
- Blackburn,
- BB1 3AE.
Return to
- Simply Doughnuts Limited,
- 6 Ordnance Street,
- Furthergate Industrial Estate,
- Blackburn,
- BB1 3AE.
- www.simplydoughnuts.co.uk
Net Contents
8 x Mini Doughnuts
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Doughnut
|Energy
|1924 kJ
|210 kJ
|-
|462 kcal
|51 kcal
|Fat
|32 g
|3.5 g
|- of which saturates
|14 g
|1.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|34 g
|3.7 g
|- of which sugars
|4.3 g
|<0.5 g
|Protein
|8.2 g
|0.9 g
|Salt
|1.23 g
|0.14 g
