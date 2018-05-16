By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simply Doughnuts 8 Mini Sugar Ring Doughnuts

Simply Doughnuts 8 Mini Sugar Ring Doughnuts
£ 1.00
£0.13/each

Product Description

  • Soft & sweet inside, lightly sugar coated outside.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Dextrose, Yeast, Emulsifiers: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate; Diacetyltartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides; Sodium Stearoyl Lactate, Whole Egg Powder, Soya Flour, Potato Granules, [Potato, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite], Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Maize Starch, Wheat Gluten, Preservatives: Calcium Propionate; Potassium Sorbate, Vanilla Flavouring, Deactivated Yeast, Stabilisers: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose; Guar Gum, Colour: Annatto, Sugar, Sugar Coating: Dextrose, Corn Flour, Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Store in cool dry conditions away from direct heat. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days.Shelf Life: 45 days from date of manufacture

Produce of

Made in the UK

Name and address

  • Simply Doughnuts Limited,
  • 6 Ordnance Street,
  • Furthergate Industrial Estate,
  • Blackburn,
  • BB1 3AE.

Return to

  • www.simplydoughnuts.co.uk

Net Contents

8 x Mini Doughnuts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Doughnut
Energy1924 kJ210 kJ
-462 kcal51 kcal
Fat32 g3.5 g
- of which saturates14 g1.5 g
Carbohydrate 34 g3.7 g
- of which sugars4.3 g<0.5 g
Protein 8.2 g0.9 g
Salt 1.23 g0.14 g

