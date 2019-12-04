Jus-Rol Croissants Dough 6 Pack 350G

Don't Buy
The idea sounds good but firstly it s faff to get the tin opened and when you do the triangles are not the usual triangle shape.They cooked all right but although the tast was OK the shape was all wrong . I have another tin in the fridge so I might reroll it and use a tool I have to cut the triangles out with it and see if that helps.Otherwise I will stick to the ready made ones
Great - please stock it!
These rolls are great and so versitile. Please bring them back at my store. They have been out of stock for months and I used to buy them regularly.
Tasty but a bit odd- more like brioche than croissant