Jus-Rol Croissants Dough 6 Pack 350G

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 2.10
£6.00/kg

Offer

Each croissant (58 g) uncooked contains:
  • Energy904kJ 216kcal
    11%
  • Fat12.6g
    18%
  • Saturates6.7g
    33%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt0.86g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1559 kJ / 372 kcal

Product Description

  • Chilled uncooked dough for croissants.
  • Jus-Rol Ready To Bake pastry makes it easy to bake croissants, cinnamon swirls and pains au chocolat.
  • Jus-Rol Ready to bake pastry is freshly baked in minutes.
  • So easy to bake a pastry, croissant, cinammon swirl or pain au chocolat for breakfast or as a snack.
  • For inspiring recipe ideas visit www.jusrol.co.uk
  • Freshly baked in minutes!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Fat, Vegetable Oils (Soybean, Sunflower), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Alcohol, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg and Soy

Storage

Keep refrigerated until ready for use.When opened use immediately. Do not freeze. Use By: See End of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Bake:
  • 1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan assisted (200°C without fan), gas mark 6
  • 2. Unroll the dough and separate into triangles by using a knife or a pizza cutter. From the smaller side, roll the dough to the opposite corner and form crescents
  • 3. Put them on a baking tray, which is lined with non-stick baking paper.
  • 4. If you prefer, glaze with a mixture of egg and water, or milk.
  • 5. Place on the middle shelf of the oven and bake for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown.
  • Serve fresh from the oven!

Number of uses

Contains 6 portions

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • At Jus-Rol™ we love our products and we hope you do too.
  • To get in touch you can phone or contact us via our website.
  • Freephone Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
  • 0800 028 0089 (UK only)
  • www.jusrol.co.uk
  • 1-800 535 115 (ROI only)
  • www.jusrol.ie
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(uncooked) Per 100g(uncooked) Each croissant (58g)%* (58g)
Energy 1559 kJ / 372 kcal904 kJ / 216 kcal11%
Fat 21.8 g12.6 g18%
of which saturates 11.5 g6.7 g33%
Carbohydrate 35.1 g20.4 g8%
of which sugars 6.9 g4.0 g4%
Fibre 1.0 g0.6 g-
Protein 7.0 g4.0 g8%
Salt 1.47 g0.86 g14%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't Buy

2 stars

The idea sounds good but firstly it s faff to get the tin opened and when you do the triangles are not the usual triangle shape.They cooked all right but although the tast was OK the shape was all wrong . I have another tin in the fridge so I might reroll it and use a tool I have to cut the triangles out with it and see if that helps.Otherwise I will stick to the ready made ones

Great - please stock it!

5 stars

These rolls are great and so versitile. Please bring them back at my store. They have been out of stock for months and I used to buy them regularly.

Tasty but a bit odd- more like brioche than croiss

3 stars

Tasty but a bit odd- more like brioche than croissant

