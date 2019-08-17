Echo Falls Rose Fruit Strawberry & Lime 75Cl

The sweetest lightest wind ever! If you like sweet
The sweetest lightest wind ever! If you like sweet wine, this is for you!
Fruity Rosé wine for people who don't like wine.
I hate regular wine, red and white, but really like their Rosé Fruit Fusion selection and this is my favourite as it's the least traditional wine like out of all of them. If you don't like sweet wine, this isn't for you.

Sickly sweet!!! I actually checked the bottle to see if it was a cordial and you needed to add water!!! Yuk !!