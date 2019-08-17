By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Echo Falls Rose Fruit Strawberry & Lime 75Cl

3.5(3)Write a review
Echo Falls Rose Fruit Strawberry & Lime 75Cl
£ 4.25
£4.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Alcoholic Mixed Beverage
  At Echo Falls we are passionate about creating new and exciting blends
  • Facebook.com/echofallswine
  • Twitter.com/echo_falls or www.echofallswine.com
  • This luscious rosé fruit fusion has been carefully crafted with natural flavours of Strawberry and Lime. It has the scintillating taste of sweet red fruit with a citrus kick.
  • If you like this, why not try one of the alternative flavours in our Echo Falls Fruit Fusions range?
  • Natural flavours with fruit extracts
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Milk

Tasting Notes

  This luscious rosé fruit fusion has been carefully crafted with natural flavours of Strawberry and Lime. It has the scintillating taste of sweet red fruit with a citrus kick

Alcohol Units

6.8

ABV

9.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best consumed within 3 days opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled or over ice for the perfect serve.
  • Want to try something different?
  • Slice up some fresh strawberries and lime and cover with crushed ice. Add 175ml of this rosé fruit fusion and top off with soda water to taste.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

The sweetest lightest wind ever! If you like sweet

5 stars

The sweetest lightest wind ever! If you like sweet wine, this is for you!

Fruity Rosé wine for people who don't like wine.

5 stars

I hate regular wine, red and white, but really like their Rosé Fruit Fusion selection and this is my favourite as it's the least traditional wine like out of all of them. If you don't like sweet wine, this isn't for you.

Sickly sweet!!! I actually checked the bottle to s

1 stars

Sickly sweet!!! I actually checked the bottle to see if it was a cordial and you needed to add water!!! Yuk !!

