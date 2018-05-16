By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Fair For Kids 6 Pack 108G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Cadbury Fair For Kids 6 Pack 108G
£ 1.25
£1.16/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 18 g contains
  • Energy401 kJ 96 kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.5 g
    8%
  • Saturates3.3 g
    17%
  • Sugars10 g
    11%
  • Salt0.04 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2232 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons
  • More Great Tastes from Cadbury Dairy Milk

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Deliciously creamy Cadbury milk chocolate in a little bar
  • Made with a glass and a half of fresh milk
  • Made with Fairtrade cocoa and sugar
  • Each pack contains 6 little bars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 108g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (18 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2232 kJ401 kJ8400 kJ /
-534 kcal96 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 30 g5.5 g70 g
of which Saturates 18 g3.3 g20 g
Carbohydrate 57 g10 g260 g
of which Sugars 56 g10 g90 g
Fibre 2.1 g0.3 g-
Protein 7.3 g1.3 g50 g
Salt 0.24 g0.04 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo 6 Bars 108G

£ 1.25
£1.16/100g

Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 90G

£ 0.81
£9.00/kg

Milkybar White Chocolate Multipack 4 X25g

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Cadbury Twirl Chocolate Multipack 4 X34g

£ 1.50
£1.11/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here