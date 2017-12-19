Fred & Flo Moses Waterproof Fitted Sheet

So far so good
I’ve yet to use it but so far so good. It’s washed ok. I’ve not had baby yet... so can’t comment much further
Good quality
These sheets are good quality, and properly waterproof. The only thing is that they are square ended which is weird when most Moses baskets are rounded, but it does really matter, they for over and I just tuck the corners under.
Didnt fit the moses basket!
Unfortunately this was too big for the moses basket mattress so I had to take it back. Tescos own fitted sheets however fit perfectly so I assumed this would be manufactured in the same way.
Great Product
Just what I needed for my newborn an awesome product
Good for the price
Bought two for the moses basket and they are huge more like the size of a crib sheets but with a sheet over the top will stay in place. They feel soft and like good quality. Will defo do the job
Waterproof moses basket sheets
Bought these for my daughter's carrycot. They wash lovely and feel soft. Haven't used yet as baby not arrived. Not many places stock these.
Good!
Serves the purpose although I have not yet had to test the waterproof properties.
Great quality
Good quality item for a quality price. Can't complain the fit is perfect.
Tesco great value
I'm increasing liking tesco direct...the product we got was delivered in a timely manor...greaaaaat!!
Does the job
Bought this as an extra bit of protection for the basket in the Moses basket after our little one had a few 'accidents'. Does the job...