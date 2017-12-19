By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred&Flo Moses Waterproof Fitted Sheet

4.5(12)Write a review
Fred&Flo Moses Waterproof Fitted Sheet
£ 4.00
£4.00/each
  • Fred & Flo Moses Waterproof Fitted Sheet
  • 85% COTTON 15% POLYESTER
  • L75cm x W28cm.
  • Machine washable

Information

Produce of

Produced in Pakistan

Preparation and Usage

  • WASH BAFORE USE WASH SIMILAR COLOR TOGETHER COLOR SAFE DETERGENTS RECOMMENDED IRON ON REVERSE FOR A PRISTINE FINISH IF REQUIRED
  • MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE 40 C GENTLE WASH DO NOT BLEACH TUMBLE DRY LOW HEAT IRON WARM DO NOT DRY CLEAN

Warnings

  • Keep away from fire. Do not let your baby overheat. Please retain this information for future reference.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep away from fire. Do not let your baby overheat. Please retain this information for future reference.

So far so good

5 stars

I’ve yet to use it but so far so good. It’s washed ok. I’ve not had baby yet... so can’t comment much further

Good quality

4 stars

These sheets are good quality, and properly waterproof. The only thing is that they are square ended which is weird when most Moses baskets are rounded, but it does really matter, they for over and I just tuck the corners under.

Didnt fit the moses basket!

1 stars

Unfortunately this was too big for the moses basket mattress so I had to take it back. Tescos own fitted sheets however fit perfectly so I assumed this would be manufactured in the same way.

Great Product

5 stars

Just what I needed for my newborn an awesome product

Good for the price

4 stars

Bought two for the moses basket and they are huge more like the size of a crib sheets but with a sheet over the top will stay in place. They feel soft and like good quality. Will defo do the job

Waterproof moses basket sheets

5 stars

Bought these for my daughter's carrycot. They wash lovely and feel soft. Haven't used yet as baby not arrived. Not many places stock these.

Good!

4 stars

Serves the purpose although I have not yet had to test the waterproof properties.

Great quality

5 stars

Good quality item for a quality price. Can't complain the fit is perfect.

Tesco great value

5 stars

I'm increasing liking tesco direct...the product we got was delivered in a timely manor...greaaaaat!!

Does the job

4 stars

Bought this as an extra bit of protection for the basket in the Moses basket after our little one had a few 'accidents'. Does the job...

