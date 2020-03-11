Oral-B Pro 2000 Crossaction Pink Electric Toothbrush

Excellent!
Really handy and if the pressure is too great then a light will be on to let me know not to push the brush too hard. Avoid damages of my teeth
Excellent!
Just bought 2 oral b 2500 electric toothbrush for me and my partner and a teen one for my son, well can I just say after using it for the first time I now feel stupid that it has took me this long to buy one. They are absolutely brilliant, we have all said they same thing. They clean your teeth perfectly and they just feel so clean. I now have the confidence my son teeth will be cleaned properly with the help from the toothbrush. Amazing
Disappointed with the Pro 2 2000W
Expected something wonderful for the price of this toothbrush, it didn't deliver, performance exactly the same as basic Oral-B, I could have saved a lot of money. Two speed? softer for sensitivity? irrelevant really this is not a powerful brush, don't understand the purpose? if brushing too hard and a light is displayed it is impossible to see when brushing. On/off switch so small takes two or three attempts to activate/deactivate. The strange toothbrush head fitted? pink hollow to the centre? this does not brush anything? what is this for? - in all, as said, could have saved a lot of money and just purchased the basic, I feel quite cheated!
This brush is overall amazing!
i didn't really have exceptional hopes from the brush as i was gifted one instead of buying one for myself. but i was pleasantly surprised by the powerful brush, it's effectiveness and definitely how it works in tandem with the app. I would recommend!
Great!
This is a replacement for my Braun electric toothbrush which lasted over 10 years. I will be very happy if it last as long... I will see how well the new toothbrush performs at my next dentist check-up!
Excellent!
I’ve used oral b electric toothbrush for years , I’ve never used anything else , amazing , I use all oral b products 5*
Excellent!
I heard they are very good to use on your teeth good job
This product is good to use
This product is good to use and i am reall like it
Excellent!
Leaves teeth feeling clean, handy travel case, love the black colour
Very nice item, but ... ONE brush
Just bought the toothbrush and it feels quite substantial and very well made. It feels well balanced in the hand and yet light to hold (some battery toothbrushes have been bulky and a little too heavy in use. The charging stand is very neat and compact and it is easy to place the brush securely on the base to charge. However, the down side is a case of spoiling the product for a ha'p'orth of tar, one brush, I couldn't believe it when I unpacked it. Just one brush. Shame one you Oral!