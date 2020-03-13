Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

Nice but not sure package is recyclable?
delightful
delicious little treats, I always have one with a brew in the morning. very cheap, absolutely divine, ethereal i might even say.
Fab biscuits for people who can't eat dairy - glad
my husband eats them. I don't like them.
Fantastic !
Contains palm oil. Check the label
Contains palm oil, the cause of 25 orang utan deaths per day. We destroy their homes and kill them for use in our biscuits. What are Tesco doing to ethically source ingredients?
Really tasty and dairy free too!
My favourite biscuit
Good value for money
Bloody delicious and great with a cup of tea, they
