Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

4.5(84)Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

One biscuit
  • Energy286kJ 68kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2041kJ / 487kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sandwich biscuit with a chocolate flavoured filling.
  • CRUNCHY & SMOOTH Carefully baked to a classic recipe with a smooth chocolatey filling. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 296G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 22 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

296g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (14g)
Energy2041kJ / 487kcal286kJ / 68kcal
Fat21.4g3.0g
Saturates12.1g1.7g
Carbohydrate65.9g9.2g
Sugars25.2g3.5g
Fibre2.8g0.4g
Protein6.3g0.9g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

84 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

1 stars

5 stars

delicious little treats, I always have one with a brew in the morning. very cheap, absolutely divine, ethereal i might even say.

5 stars

Fab biscuits for people who can't eat dairy - glad Tesco haven't cottoned on and put 'Dairy free' on the packet, the price would double!

5 stars

my husband eats them. I don't like them.

5 stars

Fantastic !

1 stars

Contains palm oil, the cause of 25 orang utan deaths per day. We destroy their homes and kill them for use in our biscuits. What are Tesco doing to ethically source ingredients?

5 stars

Really tasty and dairy free too!

5 stars

My favourite biscuit

5 stars

Good value for money

5 stars

Bloody delicious and great with a cup of tea, they're also vegan so thumbs up for me :D.

1-10 of 84 reviews

