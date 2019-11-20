By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ginger Nuts 300G

4.5(31)Write a review
Tesco Ginger Nuts 300G
£ 0.45
£0.15/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy192kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1920kJ / 456kcal

Product Description

  • Ginger nut biscuits.
  • Spicy & Fiery Carefully baked for a warming crunch with a hint of zingy lemon
  Spicy & Fiery Carefully baked for a warming crunch with a hint of zingy lemon Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 100 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes and making them the best they can be.
  • Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 100 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes - and making them the best they can be.
  • Spicy & fiery
  • Carefully baked for a warming crunch with a hint of zingy lemon
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Palm Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Ginger Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains approx. 30 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (10g)
Energy1920kJ / 456kcal192kJ / 46kcal
Fat14.6g1.5g
Saturates6.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate74.6g7.5g
Sugars25.6g2.6g
Fibre1.9g0.2g
Protein5.7g0.6g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

31 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Best Ginger biscuits!

5 stars

Best Ginger biscuits!

Great for allergies and a teething/weaning baby

5 stars

I have a son who has milk and egg allergy and were advised to avoid soy, theese are perfect for a 10month old baby whos still weaning and struggles with biscuits that break down to quickly, theese are full of flavour, great price, a much harder biscuit perfect for what i need and want, weve made sure to stock up, Thank you Tesco.

Fantastic offer

4 stars

Fantastic offer

won't buy these again

2 stars

Each biscuit was on the burnt side of tasty. Disappointing as usually a safe buy. Molly should be ashamed

Nice biscuits

4 stars

These ginger biscuits taste of ginger and are not to hard very nice

fantastic product

5 stars

I prefer this one to the main brand

My husband likes these very much

5 stars

My husband likes these very much

Good flavour marvellous value

5 stars

Buy them regularly. Such good value and a family favourite.

Lots more taste

5 stars

Far better than branded ginger nuts

Favourites.

5 stars

These Ginger Nuts are my husband's favourite biscuits, he says they are not to strong and I love to dunk them in a nice cuppa.

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

