Tesco Ginger Nuts 300G

Best Ginger biscuits!
Best Ginger biscuits!
Great for allergies and a teething/weaning baby
I have a son who has milk and egg allergy and were advised to avoid soy, theese are perfect for a 10month old baby whos still weaning and struggles with biscuits that break down to quickly, theese are full of flavour, great price, a much harder biscuit perfect for what i need and want, weve made sure to stock up, Thank you Tesco.
Fantastic offer
Fantastic offer
won't buy these again
Each biscuit was on the burnt side of tasty. Disappointing as usually a safe buy. Molly should be ashamed
Nice biscuits
These ginger biscuits taste of ginger and are not to hard very nice
fantastic product
I prefer this one to the main brand
My husband likes these very much
My husband likes these very much
Good flavour marvellous value
Buy them regularly. Such good value and a family favourite.
Lots more taste
Far better than branded ginger nuts
Favourites.
These Ginger Nuts are my husband's favourite biscuits, he says they are not to strong and I love to dunk them in a nice cuppa.