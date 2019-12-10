Tesco Fruit Shortcake Biscuits 200G

we love fruit shortcake nothing can beat it
Very good, go for it! A bit too sweat, but really
Yes they are very nice
Really tasty and dairy free too!
I like them, but DON'T GIVE THEM TO A DOG!
Not exactly a review, more of a comment. To the reviewer of 9/10/19 DON'T FEED THESE TO A DOG! Grapes and all grape based products; currants, raisins, and sultanas are poisonous to dogs. At best the dog may not show any signs of being sick or you may have to see a vet. At worst you will have to say goodbye to a good friend and live with the fact that you caused it. Nice biscuits, but only for humans.
Sweet treat!
Affordable addition to the biscuit tin.
Lovely
Really nice biscuits
very tasty
These biscuits are really tasty .They lasted a short time .will order again
These are honestly delicious - crumbly, buttery and the perfect sweetness.
Lovely!
Lovely taste
Everything you want in a fruit shortcake biscuit