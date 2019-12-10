By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fruit Shortcake Biscuits 200G

4.5(18)Write a review
Tesco Fruit Shortcake Biscuits 200G
£ 0.45
£0.23/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy158kJ 38kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1969kJ / 469kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcake biscuits with currants.
  • LIGHT & CRUMBLY Packed with sweet currants and sprinkled with sugar. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Currants (10%), Sunflower Oil, Oatmeal, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

25 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1969kJ / 469kcal158kJ / 38kcal
Fat18.7g1.5g
Saturates7.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate68.0g5.4g
Sugars23.0g1.8g
Fibre1.9g0.1g
Protein6.2g0.5g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

18 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

we love fruit shortcake nothing can beat it

5 stars

we love fruit shortcake nothing can beat it

Very good, go for it! A bit too sweat, but really

5 stars

Very good, go for it! A bit too sweat, but really tasty!

Yes they are very nice

4 stars

Yes they are very nice

Really tasty and dairy free too!

5 stars

Really tasty and dairy free too!

I like them, but DON'T GIVE THEM TO A DOG!

4 stars

Not exactly a review, more of a comment. To the reviewer of 9/10/19 DON'T FEED THESE TO A DOG! Grapes and all grape based products; currants, raisins, and sultanas are poisonous to dogs. At best the dog may not show any signs of being sick or you may have to see a vet. At worst you will have to say goodbye to a good friend and live with the fact that you caused it. Nice biscuits, but only for humans.

Sweet treat!

4 stars

Affordable addition to the biscuit tin.

Lovely

5 stars

Really nice biscuits

very tasty

5 stars

These biscuits are really tasty .They lasted a short time .will order again

These are honestly delicious - crumbly, buttery and the perfect sweetness.

5 stars

Lovely!

Lovely taste

5 stars

Everything you want in a fruit shortcake biscuit

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

