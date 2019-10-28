Monster Energy Ultra 500Ml
- Carbonated Energy Drink with Taurine, Ginseng, Caffeine, L-Carnitine and B Vitamins with Sweeteners.
- Some people are impossible to please. As soon as they get what they thought they wanted they always want more... Our team riders and Monster girls are no different..... they've been dropping some hints lately.
- They've been asking us for a new Monster drink. A little less sweet, lighter-tasting and zero calories, but with a full load of our Monster energy blend. Sure, white is the new black. We went all out: Monster energy Ultra
- Unleash the Ultra Beast
- Tear into a can of Monster Energy, the meanest energy drink on the planet. It's the ideal combo of the right ingredients in the right proportion to get the job done like only Monster can.
- Carbonated Energy Drink with Caffeine
- Ginseng and B Vitamins
- Contains sugars and sweeteners
- Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
- Store in a cool and dry place
- Please recycle.
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- This product is allergen free
- This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
- Pack size: 500ml
Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Panax Ginseng Root Extract (0.08%), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Caffeine (0.03%), Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Benzoic Acid), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.015%), Vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12), Sodium Chloride, D-Glucronolactone, Guarana Seed Extract (0.002%), Inositol
Store in a cool dry placeBest before end-see base of can for date
Manufactured in the EU
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- High caffeine content, Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consume responsibly
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
- Monster Energy Limited,
- South Bank House,
- Barrow Street,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
- www.monsterenergy.com
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml (%*)
|Energy
|10kJ
|50kJ
|-
|2kcal
|11cal (1%)
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|4.4g (2%)
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0.2g
|1.0g (17%)
|Vitamins
|(%**)
|(%**)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|8.5mg (53%)
|43mg (266%)
|Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5)
|4.2mg (70%)
|21mg (350%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.8mg (57%)
|4.0mg (286%)
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg (100%)
|13µg (500%)
|Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|** Daily Reference Intake
|-
|-
High caffeine content, Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consume responsibly
