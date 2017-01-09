Tesco Basics Plastic Measuring Jug 1L

Cheap and cheerful
YOU CAN NEVER HAVE TOO MANY MEASURING JUGS AND AT THIS PRICE YOU CAN'T GO WRONG.
so cheap ..I bought 2
I like the old Pyrex Glass jugs except I'm too clumsy and I break them. These are great and are cheap enough to change each year
Good product
Very economical and does its job well. Would buy again
Good!
Yeah, does the job. I would buy it again, but it could be bigger as well.
Good quality plastic - not flimsy!
Good quality plastic and clearly marked and at at least half the price of anywhere else!
Does what it says.
Good sized jug, fits in microwave. Pint and ml measures easy to read.
Great
I mean it's a jug and I would believe it has one purpose, but you know what I think it does a fabulous job none the less. And the sticker which came on it peeled off easily which was a bonus
Good price for a very practical item
Needed these for a charity event, therefore price was a consideration
Great jug, excellent price
Very good value for money. This is a great jug and had markings for ml.
Jug Review so I might win £1000
I bought loads of these jugs to serve beer in. Placed on a flat surface I found they held fluids really we'll and didn't spill until they we're too full The handle allowed us to pick them up and the spout focuses the pour really well They are light but strong, and when you drop them they don't break, although the fluids do then come out. Unless you are really lucky. if you like you jugs plastic and jug shaped and don't want to spend much money, these are definitely for tou