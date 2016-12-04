Tesco Free Standing Square Mirror

Great product
Very happy with product does not tarnish with steam
Stylish mirror
Great mirror if you want something different to the norm
Ideal for bathroom windowsill
Ideal for windowsill and easily moved to wherever our house guests need to use it eg hair, make-up
Didn't stand straight!
Excellent click and collect service however had to return the mirror as the stand wasn't straight -so mirror was wonky and wobbled. Wonder if the stand was a bit too high and thin for the weight of the mirror.
Looks nice
I bought this as a replacement for a round pedestal mirror which had badly rusted. I much prefer the shape. Quality is OK, you get what you pay for!! I know it will rust at some point but I'd replace with another.