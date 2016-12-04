By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free Standing Square Mirror

4(5)Write a review
£ 9.00
£9.00/each
  • - 2 sided standing mirror
  • - Mirror tilts and swivels for perfect positioning
  • - Dual sided; 1 side standard view, 1 side 2x magnification
  • Perfect for close shaving or careful make up application, this free standing square bathroom mirror benefits from a magnified surface. With a classic design, this pedestal mirror has a simple reflective frame to match a range of bathroom styles. The mirror tilts to reflect the ideal angle and it has a sturdy, non-slip base
  • Wipe clean with a soft damp cloth. Harsh or abrasive cleaners and scourers should be avoided.
  • H30cm x W16cm x 10.5cm

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Great product

5 stars

Very happy with product does not tarnish with steam

Stylish mirror

5 stars

Great mirror if you want something different to the norm

Ideal for bathroom windowsill

4 stars

Ideal for windowsill and easily moved to wherever our house guests need to use it eg hair, make-up

Didn't stand straight!

2 stars

Excellent click and collect service however had to return the mirror as the stand wasn't straight -so mirror was wonky and wobbled. Wonder if the stand was a bit too high and thin for the weight of the mirror.

Looks nice

4 stars

I bought this as a replacement for a round pedestal mirror which had badly rusted. I much prefer the shape. Quality is OK, you get what you pay for!! I know it will rust at some point but I'd replace with another.

