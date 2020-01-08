By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Russell Hobbs Hand Blender

Russell Hobbs Hand Blender

  • Russell Hobbs 22241 Food Collection hand blender
  • 200W motor with two speeds plus pulse setting
  • Detachable parts for easy cleaning
  • - 2 speeds
  • - Detachable plastic leg with stainless steel blade
  • - Stylish white design with green accents
  • Do you love making soups, cakes and sauces? With the Russell Hobbs Food Collection Hand Blender you can do just that! Homemade food is the best kind and why not make it with ease? This hand blender hosts 3 speeds including pulse so that you can select the perfect speed for your creation whilst the stainless steel blades get hard at work chopping and slicing up your ingredients. It has a detachable shaft for easy cleaning and also comes with a 500ml beaker for practicality so if you want to get cooking and baking here is the blender to help you get started!

Easy to use, brilliant

5 stars

Good, I use it for blending soup once veg cooked. Blends it smoothly.

Recently purchased this blender because I thought

3 stars

Recently purchased this blender because I thought it came with a beaker as stated in the description even though the beaker isn’t shown. However, no beaker came with it and there’s no mention of a beaker on the box, Tesco stated they will update the description. I only bought this one because i didn’t want the cheapest (which does show a beaker) even though this is a good price.

Great reasonably priced hand blender.

5 stars

Great for blending soups and easy to clean and all at a reasonable price.

Does the job

5 stars

It works exactly as you might express. Because it is fairly large I have found it best to use in a fairly large container. I like the dual speeds and the fact that the blade end can be removed for cleaning. Easier to clean than a blender but does a similar job.

Does what it says on the box

5 stars

Bought to make soup and milk shakes for the kids ,?good price too

Russell hobb blender

5 stars

Perfect blender for quick results Very good price

Cheap hand blender is just the job

5 stars

I wanted a basic blender that didn’t cost much This came with no attachments and a low price The part holding the blade is removable so you can give it a proper clean unlike the really cheap ones Just what I wanted Bought online at Tesco and in my local store the next day

Hand blender

2 stars

Bought this as a replacement for an 8 year old Phillips hand blender. This new blender struggles to blend soup. It sounds powerful but unfortunately is not. I should have checked before I bought it, as this is only 200w and my old one was 600w, which explains why it is taking me so long to blend my soups smooth.

hand blender

4 stars

happy with the blender...does what it's suppose to do

Good value for money plus excellent product

5 stars

Bought it as it appeared to be good value for the money. Good Brand. Would definitively recommended Tesco direct

