Russell Hobbs Hand Blender

Easy to use, brilliant
Good, I use it for blending soup once veg cooked. Blends it smoothly.
Recently purchased this blender because I thought it came with a beaker as stated in the description even though the beaker isn’t shown. However, no beaker came with it and there’s no mention of a beaker on the box, Tesco stated they will update the description. I only bought this one because i didn’t want the cheapest (which does show a beaker) even though this is a good price.
Great reasonably priced hand blender.
Great for blending soups and easy to clean and all at a reasonable price.
Does the job
It works exactly as you might express. Because it is fairly large I have found it best to use in a fairly large container. I like the dual speeds and the fact that the blade end can be removed for cleaning. Easier to clean than a blender but does a similar job.
Does what it says on the box
Bought to make soup and milk shakes for the kids ,?good price too
Russell hobb blender
Perfect blender for quick results Very good price
Cheap hand blender is just the job
I wanted a basic blender that didn’t cost much This came with no attachments and a low price The part holding the blade is removable so you can give it a proper clean unlike the really cheap ones Just what I wanted Bought online at Tesco and in my local store the next day
Hand blender
Bought this as a replacement for an 8 year old Phillips hand blender. This new blender struggles to blend soup. It sounds powerful but unfortunately is not. I should have checked before I bought it, as this is only 200w and my old one was 600w, which explains why it is taking me so long to blend my soups smooth.
hand blender
happy with the blender...does what it's suppose to do
Good value for money plus excellent product
Bought it as it appeared to be good value for the money. Good Brand. Would definitively recommended Tesco direct