By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Adult Vapour Rub 50G

2.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Adult Vapour Rub 50G
£ 1.30
£2.60/100g

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Vapour Rub
  • Tesco Health Vapour Rub 50g
  • Label and Carton: Menthol and Eucalyptus For cool, clear breathing
  • Label and Carton: Tesco Health Vapour Rub. This product is a cooling ointment, with a pleasant vapour aroma of menthol and eucalyptus, providing the sensation of clear, cool breathing.
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Petrolatum, Camphor, 5-methyl-2-(1-methylethyl)-, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil(Eucalyptol, Limonene, Alpha-Pinenes, Beta-Pinenes, Alpha-Phellandrene, Isopropyl-Methylbicyclohexanone, Camphor).

Storage

Label and Carton: Protect from light. Keep container closed to prevent evaporation. Store below 25°C.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Label and Carton: Rub a small amount on to the chest, throat and back, particularly just before going to bed. Not suitable for children under 3 years.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good product. Well done Tesco.

4 stars

Not too strong. I find this product gentle on the skin and does the job for me.

Where's the vapour?

1 stars

Very weak indeed, barely discernable smell. I had to double Che k it wasn't a baby version. Waste of money.

Usually bought next

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Bells Healthcare Paracetamol 500Mg Tablet 16S

£ 0.50
£0.03/each

Olbas Inhaler 695Mg

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Tesco Honey & Lemon Dual Action Antiseptic Lozenges 24S

£ 1.55
£0.07/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here