Barefoot Malbec 75Cl

Product Description

  • Malbec - Red California Wine
  • Barefoot Malbec is a luscious red wine with juicy flavours of blackberry, currant and vanilla with a smooth finish. Hints of toasted oak make it delicious with barbecued steak, spicy pulled pork or pizza!
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • 2014 AWS National Commercial Wine Competition - silver medal
  • Consistent quality, proven value
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The perfect combo of cherry, boysenberry, plum and chocolate flavours. Raised right, it's well rounded with mild tannins.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Barefoot Cellars

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jen Wall

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • The winemakers hand chose the yeast and used warm fermentation processes which provided great colour, structure and fruit characters to this wine. The storage in stainless steel tank preserved aromas and flavours. Nice ripe fruit devoid of greens, warm fermentation conditions and just the right amount of care and handling result in delicious wine.

History

  • Barefoot Wine & Bubbly got started in California in the 1960s. Its founders believed that wine should be more fun and less serious; and created a wine that could be enjoyed by everyone from first-time wine drinkers to hard-core aficionados. Barefoot Wine & Bubbly is the most awarded and #1 wine brand in the US and was introduced to the UK in 2007. Staying true to its grassroots beginnings Barefoot Wine & Bubbly gives back to local non-profit groups through charitable wine donations.

Regional Information

  • Central Valley, California.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine/Product of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Vinted and bottled by:
  • Barefoot Cellars,
  • Modesto,
  • CA.,
  • U.S.A.

Importer address

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1OQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1OQ,
  • U.K.
  • www.barefootwine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

11 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid - it’s awful!

1 stars

This is the absolute worst wine I have ever bought in the U.K. Totally unpalatable. Even my wine loving husband hated it, and he poured it down the sink.

In my view this is a very good Malbec, all my frie

5 stars

In my view this is a very good Malbec, all my friends loved it too. A good value bottle of wine that seems to go with any food and cheese too.

Love Malbec, but not this one

2 stars

Not the rich deep flavour I expect from a Malbec, bit of a disappointment even at the special offer price. Yet another wine that has come into the country in bulk and has then been bottled in the UK, not good, why do you do this Tesco? Will not be buying again even at the reduced price.

delicious Malbec

4 stars

As expected Barefoot gave a very reliable wine. Much appreciated over the Christmas festivities.

Excellent value and pleasurable taste

5 stars

One of the best budget reds. I can't fault it and have stocked up for Christmas. Close the door, shut the curtains and drink away. (Not really, but it would be tempting!)

Mmmm

5 stars

This is a really lovely wine, goes well with steak.

Very classy wine for a very reasonable price

5 stars

I don't want to paise this great Californian wine too highly, otherwise everyone will buy it and there won't be any left. Value for money, there is nothing to beat this delicious red wine from Barefoot. Normally priced around £7-£8, very good value at that price, even better when on offer at £5 to £6. Well worth keeping an eye on offers from Tesco and other leading supermarkets.

A smooth red at a reasonable price by the case

5 stars

Discovered this very pleasant red which is soft and yet has a good flavour,

Excellent Malbec

5 stars

This is a fantastic Malbec from Barefoot (as are all their wines). Easily affordable and easily drinkable!

Best Malbec

5 stars

One of the best malbec grape that I have had the pleasure to taste for a long time, I will order some more.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

