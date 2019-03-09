Barefoot Malbec 75Cl

Avoid - it’s awful!
This is the absolute worst wine I have ever bought in the U.K. Totally unpalatable. Even my wine loving husband hated it, and he poured it down the sink.
In my view this is a very good Malbec, all my friends loved it too. A good value bottle of wine that seems to go with any food and cheese too.
Love Malbec, but not this one
Not the rich deep flavour I expect from a Malbec, bit of a disappointment even at the special offer price. Yet another wine that has come into the country in bulk and has then been bottled in the UK, not good, why do you do this Tesco? Will not be buying again even at the reduced price.
delicious Malbec
As expected Barefoot gave a very reliable wine. Much appreciated over the Christmas festivities.
Excellent value and pleasurable taste
One of the best budget reds. I can't fault it and have stocked up for Christmas. Close the door, shut the curtains and drink away. (Not really, but it would be tempting!)
Mmmm
This is a really lovely wine, goes well with steak.
Very classy wine for a very reasonable price
I don't want to paise this great Californian wine too highly, otherwise everyone will buy it and there won't be any left. Value for money, there is nothing to beat this delicious red wine from Barefoot. Normally priced around £7-£8, very good value at that price, even better when on offer at £5 to £6. Well worth keeping an eye on offers from Tesco and other leading supermarkets.
A smooth red at a reasonable price by the case
Discovered this very pleasant red which is soft and yet has a good flavour,
Excellent Malbec
This is a fantastic Malbec from Barefoot (as are all their wines). Easily affordable and easily drinkable!
Best Malbec
One of the best malbec grape that I have had the pleasure to taste for a long time, I will order some more.