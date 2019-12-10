By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barefoot Chardonnay 75Cl

£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White California Wine
  • Barefoot Chardonnay is bursting with flavours of green apples, ripe peaches and a hint of honey. The perfect partner to seafood, chicken and cheeses. Delicious!
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Silver medal - 2014 New York International Wine Competition U.S.A. - É.U.
  • Barefoots Chardonnay blends have won - consistent quality, proven value
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Bursting with flavours of green apples, ripe peaches and a hint of honey

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Barefoot Cellars

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jen Wall

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • The winemaker hand chose the yeast and used warm fermentation on the skins to extract maximum colour and mouth-feel compounds. The grapes were aged on French and America Oak after fermentation to develop the dark fruit flavours and toasted brown spice notes. The fresh cool fruit and ideal fermentation conditions and just the right amount of care and handling resulted in a delicious wine

History

  • Barefoot Wine & Bubbly got started in California in the 1960s. Its founders believed that wine should be more fun and less serious; and created a wine that could be enjoyed by everyone from first-time wine drinkers to hard-core aficionados. Barefoot Wine & Bubbly is the most awarded and #1 wine brand in the US and was introduced to the UK in 2007. Staying true to its grassroots beginnings Barefoot Wine & Bubbly gives back to local non-profit groups through charitable wine donations

Regional Information

  • Central Valley, California

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Vinted and bottled by:
  • Barefoot Cellars,
  • Modesto,
  • CA.,
  • U.S.A. 95354

Importer address

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • www.barefootwine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

I do not like white wine. But this one tastes nice

5 stars

I do not like white wine. But this one tastes nice.

