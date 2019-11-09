Morliny Berlinki Hot Dog With Cheese 250G

These are the best hot dogs 🌭 the cheese inside t
These are the best hot dogs 🌭 the cheese inside them in lovely. Great price too!
great tast . can eat loads when cooked . very more
great tast . can eat loads when cooked . very moreish .
Pork (67%), Water, Cheese (7%) (Milk, Rennet, Bacterial Cultures, Colour: Annatto, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Nitrate), Salt, Potato Starch, Soya Protein, Pork Collagen Protein, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Triphosphates, Glucose, Flavouring (contains Milk), Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Spices, Spice Extracts, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite
Keep refrigerated. Use within 2 days of opening. Do not exceed Use By Date.
Boil
Instructions: Place hot dogs in a saucepan of boiling water. Bring back to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 3 minutes. Drain and serve.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging including the plastic casing on each individual hot dog before eating or re-heating.
Ensure the hot dogs are piping hot throughout before serving.
Produced in Poland
250g
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|1085 kJ / 261 kcal
|Fat
|21 g
|of which saturates
|7.5 g
|Carbohydrates
|3.1 g
|of which sugars
|0.8 g
|Protein
|15 g
|Salt
|3.1 g
