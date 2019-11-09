By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Morliny Berlinki Hot Dog With Cheese 250G

5(2)Write a review
Morliny Berlinki Hot Dog With Cheese 250G
£ 1.30
£0.52/100g

Product Description

  • Cooked and smoked pork hot dogs with cheese.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (67%), Water, Cheese (7%) (Milk, Rennet, Bacterial Cultures, Colour: Annatto, Salt, Preservative: Potassium Nitrate), Salt, Potato Starch, Soya Protein, Pork Collagen Protein, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Triphosphates, Glucose, Flavouring (contains Milk), Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Spices, Spice Extracts, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Cereals containing Gluten, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use within 2 days of opening. Do not exceed Use By Date.

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: Place hot dogs in a saucepan of boiling water. Bring back to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 3 minutes. Drain and serve.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging including the plastic casing on each individual hot dog before eating or re-heating.
Ensure the hot dogs are piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served hot.

Name and address

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.

Return to

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.
  • www.morliny.co.uk

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 1085 kJ / 261 kcal
Fat 21 g
of which saturates 7.5 g
Carbohydrates 3.1 g
of which sugars 0.8 g
Protein 15 g
Salt 3.1 g

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

These are the best hot dogs 🌭 the cheese inside t

5 stars

These are the best hot dogs 🌭 the cheese inside them in lovely. Great price too!

great tast . can eat loads when cooked . very more

5 stars

great tast . can eat loads when cooked . very moreish .

