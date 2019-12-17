Tesco Bake At Home Petit Pain 6 Pack

- Energy612kJ 144kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1223kJ / 289kcal
Product Description
- Part baked mini white rolls
- MADE IN FRANCE Part baked to finish off at home for a soft inside and golden crust Simply pop in the oven for a warm and crisp petit pain.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Part baked to finish off at home for a soft inside and golden crust
- 8-10 mins oven
- Made with wheat from other countries
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds. The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Use within one month.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Once opened, use immediately.
Lightly dampen surface with water, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 8-10 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
300g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One petit pain (50g)
|Energy
|1223kJ / 289kcal
|612kJ / 144kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|59.1g
|29.6g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|1.8g
|Protein
|8.6g
|4.3g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
