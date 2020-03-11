Radox Feel Pampered Bath Soak 500Ml
- Feel pampered and enjoy the soothing blends of shea butter and ginger. Mood changing fragrance bath gel which cleanses your body and makes you feel relaxed. This soothing bath soak leaves you feeling delightfully fragrant. Bath product suitable for daily use. Pour out out cream, lather on body. Rinses off easily leaving skin feeling fresh and clean. For best results pour bath gel under running water and relax. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gel, hand wash and bath products. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood in society that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Bath products with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood.
- A pampering bath soak that leaves your skin delightfully fragrant
- Bath soak with orchid and blueberry scents inspired by nature's finest ingredients
- Mood changing fragrance bath soak which cleanses your body and makes your feel relaxed
- A moisturising bath and bath gel suitable for daily use, pour bath soak under running water and relax, rinses off easily leaving skin feeling fresh and clean
- A scented bath soak and bath liquid pH neutral bath product, dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types
- Bath products suitable for daily use
- Pack size: 500ML
Produce of
United Kingdom
- Caution: If product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
500 ℮
