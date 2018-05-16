Radox Feel Blissful Bath Soak 500Ml

Product Description
- Bath Soak.
- How do you want to feel?
- A rose garden in midsummer, trellises heavy with fragrant blooms. Nearby, calendula flowers release their golden scent, perfuming the air. Soak up the warm, heavenly scent and float away...
- Radox. Feel Blissful.
- Luxurious bath cream with calendula & rose
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Citric Acid, Glucose, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Rosa Galica Flower Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Lactate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sorbitol, Steareth-4, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tetrasodium EDTA, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16035, CI 17200
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Pour under running water and relax. Use only as directed.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs rinse well with water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
- UK Call free: 0800 591 650
- IE Phone Callsave: 1850 404060
- www.unilever.com
- www.radox.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
