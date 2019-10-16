By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Erin No Soak Marrow Fat Peas 100Gm

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.05
£10.50/kg

New

Each serving (1/3 of pack) contains:
  • Energy454kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1364kJ

Product Description

  • No Soak Marrowfat Peas
  • High in protein
  • Low in fat and sugar
  • With pride made in Ireland
  • Cook straight from packet
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g
  • Low in sugar

Information

Ingredients

Marrowfat Peas, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Note: All appliances vary, the above directions are guidelines only.

Hob
Instructions: 1. Place the contents of this packet in 570ml (1 Pints) of boiling water.
2. Bring to the boil and simmer (so that the water is bubbling gently) for 15-20 minutes, until tender.
3. Drain and add salt to taste.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion / Recipe: Erin No Soak Marrowfat Peas are a traditional favourite - an ideal accompaniment to roast beef, sausages, bacon and creamy mashed potato. Erin No Soak Marrowfat Peas require no soaking - you just cook them straight from the packet.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Do not purchase this pack if open or torn.

Name and address

  • Valeo Foods,
  • Merrywell Industrial Estate,
  • Ballymount,
  • Dublin 12.

Return to

  • For more information visit: www.valeofoods.com
  • For Customer Care Freephone 1800 855 706

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Uncooked Peas (Average Values)Per Serving (1/3 of pack)Reference Intake (RI*)
Energy 1364kJ454kJ8400kJ
-322kcal107kcal2000kcal
Fat 2.6g0.9g70g
of which saturates 0.4g0.1g20g
Carbohydrate 51g17g260g
of which sugars 4.6g1.5g90g
Fibre 12.5g4.1g
Protein 23.3g7.7g50g
Salt 2.5g0.8g6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
This pack contains 3 servings---

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not purchase this pack if open or torn.

