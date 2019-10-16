Erin No Soak Marrow Fat Peas 100Gm

Grrreat Mushy
Really brilliant product. From packet to mushy in 25 minutes as I recall from before it went unavailable. Hope that helps. Ordering three...
New
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1364kJ
Marrowfat Peas, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate)
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Note: All appliances vary, the above directions are guidelines only.
Hob
Instructions: 1. Place the contents of this packet in 570ml (1 Pints) of boiling water.
2. Bring to the boil and simmer (so that the water is bubbling gently) for 15-20 minutes, until tender.
3. Drain and add salt to taste.
This pack contains 3 servings
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Uncooked Peas (Average Values)
|Per Serving (1/3 of pack)
|Reference Intake (RI*)
|Energy
|1364kJ
|454kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|322kcal
|107kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|0.9g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.1g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|51g
|17g
|260g
|of which sugars
|4.6g
|1.5g
|90g
|Fibre
|12.5g
|4.1g
|Protein
|23.3g
|7.7g
|50g
|Salt
|2.5g
|0.8g
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 3 servings
|-
|-
|-
Do not purchase this pack if open or torn.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019