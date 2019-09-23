By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Sweet Chilli Chicken Breast Fillets 320G

Tesco 2 Sweet Chilli Chicken Breast Fillets 320G
£ 3.75
£11.72/kg

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy926kJ 219kcal
    11%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars11.5g
    13%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 643kJ / 152kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless chicken breast fillets in a sweet chilli coating, with a sweet chilli sauce.
  • Topped with seasoning and paired with sticky sweet chilli sauce
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Breast Fillet (75%), Sweet Chilli Sauce (21%), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Fructose, Salt, Bell Pepper, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Onion Powder, Ginger, Paprika Extract, Garlic, Citric Acid, Natural Lime Flavouring, Natural Garlic Flavouring, Oregano Extract, Capsicum, Chilli Pepper, Capsicum Extract, Cumin Extract, Cumin, Oregano.

Sweet Chilli Sauce contains: Water, Sugar, Vinegar, Tomato Purée, Bell Pepper, Garlic, Cornflour, Salt, Jalapeño Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'Use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 30 mins
Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Add sauce from sachet and cook for a further 10 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid
  • Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side
  • After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods
  • Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (144g**)
Energy643kJ / 152kcal926kJ / 219kcal
Fat2.6g3.7g
Saturates1.0g1.4g
Carbohydrate10.1g14.5g
Sugars8.0g11.5g
Fibre0.4g0.6g
Protein22.0g31.6g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 320g typically weighs 288g.--

Safety information

My husband really likes this. Says the chicken br

4 stars

My husband really likes this. Says the chicken breasts have plenty of meat on them and moist after cooking. He likes spicy!! So this is perfect for him

