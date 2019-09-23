Tesco 2 Sweet Chilli Chicken Breast Fillets 320G

My husband really likes this. Says the chicken br
My husband really likes this. Says the chicken breasts have plenty of meat on them and moist after cooking. He likes spicy!! So this is perfect for him
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 643kJ / 152kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Chicken Breast Fillet (75%), Sweet Chilli Sauce (21%), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Fructose, Salt, Bell Pepper, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Onion Powder, Ginger, Paprika Extract, Garlic, Citric Acid, Natural Lime Flavouring, Natural Garlic Flavouring, Oregano Extract, Capsicum, Chilli Pepper, Capsicum Extract, Cumin Extract, Cumin, Oregano.
Sweet Chilli Sauce contains: Water, Sugar, Vinegar, Tomato Purée, Bell Pepper, Garlic, Cornflour, Salt, Jalapeño Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'Use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 30 mins
Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Add sauce from sachet and cook for a further 10 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU
2 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
320g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (144g**)
|Energy
|643kJ / 152kcal
|926kJ / 219kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|10.1g
|14.5g
|Sugars
|8.0g
|11.5g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Protein
|22.0g
|31.6g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 320g typically weighs 288g.
|-
|-
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019