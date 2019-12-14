Tesco Luxury Mixed Fruit In Brandy 800G
- Energy356kJ 84kcal4%
- Fat0.2g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars17.3g19%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1188kJ / 280kcal
Product Description
- A mix of sultanas, currants, brandy, sweetened dried cranberries, dried chopped dates, glacé cherries and candied mixed peel.
- FOR FESTIVE BAKING Sweet fruits steeped in oak aged brandy, great for Christmas cake
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sultanas, Currants, Brandy (10%), Glacé Cherries [Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sucrose, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Candied Mixed Peel [Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sucrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Dried Chopped Dates [Dates, Rice Flour], Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Sugar, Cranberries], Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within two weeks.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country, Packed in United Kingdom
Number of uses
approx. 26 servings Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Caution: Contains alcohol..
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1188kJ / 280kcal
|356kJ / 84kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|64.4g
|19.3g
|Sugars
|57.5g
|17.3g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|1.2g
|Protein
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Caution: Contains alcohol..
