Tesco Luxury Mixed Fruit In Brandy 800G

Tesco Luxury Mixed Fruit In Brandy 800G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 3.80
£0.48/100g

Offer

not required
  • Energy356kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars17.3g
    19%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1188kJ / 280kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of sultanas, currants, brandy, sweetened dried cranberries, dried chopped dates, glacé cherries and candied mixed peel.
  • FOR FESTIVE BAKING Sweet fruits steeped in oak aged brandy, great for Christmas cake
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sultanas, Currants, Brandy (10%), Glacé Cherries [Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sucrose, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Candied Mixed Peel [Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sucrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Dried Chopped Dates [Dates, Rice Flour], Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Sugar, Cranberries], Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within two weeks.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in United Kingdom

Number of uses

approx. 26 servings Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Caution: Contains alcohol..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1188kJ / 280kcal356kJ / 84kcal
Fat0.8g0.2g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate64.4g19.3g
Sugars57.5g17.3g
Fibre3.9g1.2g
Protein1.9g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

