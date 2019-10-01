Tesco Roast Potatoes 700G

Avoid
This is a tray of random sized chucks of raw potatoes in a special coating, not sure of what, because they are such different sizes they don't all cook at the same time. Expect some to be completely over cooked after 30 minutes and some to be raw, but don't expect any to be like a roast your gran cooked. Still at least they were free.
Generally very good and tasty
Had one delivery where potatoes were poor quality and was tempted not to re-order. Since then, however, I have re-ordered and am in the habit of using half and freezing the other, which seems to work OK. Such a good shortcut to having to start from scratch and taste good too. Tend to add extra butter though.
Perfect
So easy to do and taste great!
Didn't cook per instructions
Did not cook as per instructions. Eventual results burnt on outside, undercooked inside. :-(
3 packets as on 3 for 2. Paid for delivery only to find they all went out of date within 2 days 700gr in a box. Now I know they have a short date but not by only that. Ridiculous
Quite tasty once cooked but boy did they take some cooking. Had to add on an extra 15 minutes and up the temp on the oven to get any colour at all.
Usually very tasty
I buy these regularly as they are usually delicious and very handy to cook. However I bought these this weekend and when I cooked them they had a very sour taste. They were still 2 days in date so I don’t know what happened. I had to throw the lot out.