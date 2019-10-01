By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roast Potatoes 700G

2.5(7)Write a review
£ 2.00
£4.45/kg

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy783kJ 186kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 447kJ / 106kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to cook Maris Piper potatoes with a maize flour coating. Rapeseed oil and salted butter.
  • Maris Piper Roast Potatoes Basted in butter for rich flavour and lightly coated for extra crunch
  • Crisp & Fluffy
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (94%) [Potato, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Salted Butter [Butter (Milk), Salt], Coating [Maize Flour, Potato, Rice Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 35 mins
Remove all packaging and place potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 35mins. Alternatively, remove film and sleeve. Place the tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 45 minutes. Turn the potatoes once during cooking. Chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35mins

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (175g)
Energy447kJ / 106kcal783kJ / 186kcal
Fat3.0g5.2g
Saturates1.0g1.8g
Carbohydrate17.8g31.1g
Sugars1.3g2.2g
Fibre2.2g3.9g
Protein1.1g1.9g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 4 servings.--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

7 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid

1 stars

This is a tray of random sized chucks of raw potatoes in a special coating, not sure of what, because they are such different sizes they don't all cook at the same time. Expect some to be completely over cooked after 30 minutes and some to be raw, but don't expect any to be like a roast your gran cooked. Still at least they were free.

Generally very good and tasty

4 stars

Had one delivery where potatoes were poor quality and was tempted not to re-order. Since then, however, I have re-ordered and am in the habit of using half and freezing the other, which seems to work OK. Such a good shortcut to having to start from scratch and taste good too. Tend to add extra butter though.

Perfect

5 stars

So easy to do and taste great!

Didn't cook per instructions

1 stars

Did not cook as per instructions. Eventual results burnt on outside, undercooked inside. :-(

3 packets as on 3 for 2. Paid for delivery only to

2 stars

3 packets as on 3 for 2. Paid for delivery only to find they all went out of date within 2 days 700gr in a box. Now I know they have a short date but not by only that. Ridiculous

Quite tasty once cooked but boy did they take some

3 stars

Quite tasty once cooked but boy did they take some cooking. Had to add on an extra 15 minutes and up the temp on the oven to get any colour at all.

Usually very tasty

3 stars

I buy these regularly as they are usually delicious and very handy to cook. However I bought these this weekend and when I cooked them they had a very sour taste. They were still 2 days in date so I don’t know what happened. I had to throw the lot out.

