Nestle After Eight Straws 110G

Product Description
- Dark chocolate straws with a white mint flavoured filling (45%).
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Nestle® Cocoa Plan™
- Supporting farmers for better chocolate.
- Working with UTZ Certified to support cocoa farmers. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Delicious dark chocolate straws with a smooth mint filling throughout, perfect for sharing with friends and family. Refreshingly minty, AFTER EIGHT straws make the perfect treat using the same iconic minty taste as the original AFTER EIGHT mint, remaining a finishing touch to any meal. AFTER EIGHT has been at the heart of the British nation since 1962 when it was launched in order to tap into a gap in the market for Rowntree's for After Dinner chocolate mints. Rowntree's therefore decided to develop a wafer thin mint, and AFTER EIGHT was born. Since launch AFTER EIGHT has been proudly produced in West Yorkshire, initially in Castleford before moving to Halifax in 2013. Over the years, there have been several memorable advertising campaigns including, perhaps the most iconic, 'Dinner Party' campaign in 1999 featuring Stephen Fry, Niomi Campbell and Marilyn Monroe. Today, AFTER EIGHT continues to be a firm British favourite with over 280m individual sweets enjoyed every year in the UK.
- Have you tried After Eight bitesize? Enjoy square pieces of dark chocolate filled with refreshing mint fondant for the perfect treat.
- Flavoured with 100% natural peppermint oil
- Contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 110g
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm/Palm Kernel/Rapeseed/Sunflower), Whey Powder (from Milk), Cream Powder (from Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Peppermint Oil, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 48% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten
Storage
Store cool and dryBest before end see base
Number of uses
Contains approximately 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 4 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|2200 kJ
|396kJ
|8400kJ
|5%
|-
|527kcal
|95kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|30.7g
|5.5g
|70g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|20.5g
|3.7g
|20g
|19%
|Carbohydrate
|55.2g
|9.9g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|53.6g
|9.6g
|90g
|11%
|Fibre
|4.7g
|0.8g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.2g
|0.9g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.05g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
