Merryteaser Mini Reindeer 59G

Product Description
- Milk chocolate with a malt filling (18%) and honeycombed pieces (3.3%).
- A sackload of creamy, crunchy mini reindeers.
- Have yourself a crunchy, malty Christmas
- Perfect as a Christmas stocking filler or as festive treat
- Elf and Safety approved
- Individually wrapped
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 59G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Barley Malt Extract, Whey Powder (from Milk), Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain: Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 5; Portion size: 11.8g
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
59g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 11.8g (%*)
|Energy
|2238kJ
|264kJ (3%)
|-
|536kcal
|63kcal (3%)
|Fat
|30g
|3.6g (5%)
|of which saturates
|18g
|2.1g (11%)
|Carbohydrate
|58g
|6.8g (3%)
|of which sugars
|55g
|6.5g (7%)
|Protein
|7.0g
|0.8g (2%)
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.04g (<1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
