Tesco 2 Pack Panini Rolls

I have yet to purchase a pack where the 2 panini a
I have yet to purchase a pack where the 2 panini are both the same size (or near!). Is this intentional?
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (3.5%), Salt, Yeast, Malted Wheat Flour.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened consume within 24 hours.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Do not reheat.
200°C/ Fan 180°C/Gas 6 5-8 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 2 servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
2 x Panini Rolls
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One roll (85g)
|Energy
|1151kJ / 273kcal
|978kJ / 232kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|4.1g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|44.9g
|38.2g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|2.9g
|Protein
|10.7g
|9.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
