Tesco 2 Pack Panini Rolls

2(1)Write a review
£ 0.75
£0.38/each
One roll
  • Energy978kJ 232kcal
    12%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1151kJ / 273kcal

Product Description

  • 2 White panini rolls with extra virgin olive oil (3.5%).
  • A Taste of Italy Stonebaked with extra virgin olive oil (3.5%) for distinctive finish. Fill with mozzarella, basil pesto and sundried tomatoes. Place under a grill under the cheese melts
  • A Taste of Italy Stonebaked with extra virgin olive oil (3.5%) for distinctive finish
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • A taste of Italy
  • Source of fibre
  • Stonebaked with extra virgin olive oil (3.5%) for a distinctive finish
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (3.5%), Salt, Yeast, Malted Wheat Flour.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened consume within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Do not reheat.
200°C/ Fan 180°C/Gas 6 5-8 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Split in half and fill with filling of your choice. Serve warm.
  • Why Not Try
  • Fill with mozzarella, basil pesto and sundried tomatoes.
  • Place under a grill until cheese melts.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.
  • Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

2 x Panini Rolls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (85g)
Energy1151kJ / 273kcal978kJ / 232kcal
Fat4.8g4.1g
Saturates0.9g0.8g
Carbohydrate44.9g38.2g
Sugars2.2g1.9g
Fibre3.4g2.9g
Protein10.7g9.1g
Salt0.9g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

I have yet to purchase a pack where the 2 panini a

2 stars

I have yet to purchase a pack where the 2 panini are both the same size (or near!). Is this intentional?

