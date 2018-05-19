Tresemme Fast Dry 2000 9142Tu

Great lightweight hairdryer
So pleased I bought this hairdryer. The price was brilliant and it is so easy to use. How long it will last only time will tell.
Quick drying
Bought this after my other hairdryer gave up on me. It's really light weight, quick drying and has different temperature options.
Fantastic brand. Never disappoint.
I bought this after my old hairdryer run out of air ;) and this new one is so much lighter and quieter and what's more, dries my hair really quickly, whilst styling. Absolutely love it! What's more you won't be able to get quality product for such a good price anywhere else. Might need to get another one for my teenage child to avoid falling out over the hair dryer :) Highly recommend.
Fantastic hairdryer
I bought this for my son who uses it everyday. He loves it. Just the right size as its not too big but powerful enought to dry his very thick head of hair.
Nice compact hairdryer
It’s really worth the price it does what it says on the tin
Small but effective
Couldn't be happier. My daughter has waist length very thick hair and mine is quite thick too and this unit dries both our hairs in quick time. Great price and being a smaller unit is easy to hold and use.
Cheap and cheerful!!
This does exactly what it says on the tin! Perfect hairdryer !
Does the job
Needed a cheap hairdryer in a hurry. Saw this, chose it, received it next day. Good dryer, 3 heat/speed settings. Not too heavy. Does the job!
Tresseme 9142 fast dry hairdryer
Nice and light, not as powerful as my old hair dryer but it does dry pretty quick. I would definitely recommend it.
Ok
Not sure if the dryer I bought is working correctly. I wasn't aware that the heat and speed settings were combined into one button. There only appears to be 2 speed settings on mine. The second and third speed settings don't seem to change at all, which makes it difficult to style as you're getting too much of a blast. The first setting is not warm enough to style.