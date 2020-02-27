By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tresemme Perfectlycurling Tong 2805Bu

4.5(122)Write a review
Tresemme Perfectlycurling Tong 2805Bu
£ 19.00
£19.00/each

Product Description

  • TRESemmé® Perfectly (Un)done curling tong with 32mm ceramic-coated barrel
  • Reaches 200°C in 60 seconds for curls that hold
  • Includes a heat-protection mat
  • Create beautiful relaxed waves and loose curls with the TreSemmé Perfectly (un)Done large curling tong. Equipped with a 32mm Advanced Ceramics barrel, this professional grade styling tool gives your hair effortless soft curls and loose waves with a smooth finish. It has a quick warm-up time of just 1 minute and comes with a long 2.5m cord and on/off indicator for safety.
  • 200°C salon temperature performance
  • Advanced Ceramics maintains high heat during use
  • 3 heat settings

122 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Very easy to use

5 stars

I purchased this item a few weeks ago and I’m very happy with it

Dissapointing

1 stars

I bought this after seeing a friend use it and get good results,but the curls don't hold in my hair which is not especially thick.

Perfect loose curls

5 stars

Really pleased ,great price and used my club points too so bargain ,quick and easy to use ,great loose curls Which is how I like them .

Nice big barrel, easy to use!

4 stars

I never really style my long hair but thought I'd get these to use occasionally as they're such a good price. Really easy for me to use as I'm not usually 'good at hair'! Heated up relatively quickly, to create nice big loose curls. My hair's quite thick so need extra product to keep the curls.

Simple and fantastic

5 stars

I bought this for my wife's birthday present about a month ago. she had used her friends curling tongs whilst sharing a room with her on a weekend away and thought they were amazing. When she oped her present she was over the moon and used them recently to curl her hair for a night out. They were so simple to use, they warmed up really fast and the results were outstanding. Her hair looked beautiful and the curls stayed in all night long. I would definitely recommend these curlers as value for money.

Good for big curls

3 stars

Happy with this curling to g, although I think it struggles with thick hair!

Good product and good service

4 stars

Easy to use. No problems with the product or the ordering process

Amazing quality

5 stars

This was purchased as a present for Christmas, and as I do with all electric items I always test them before they are used just in case there are any faults. Not only did they work efficiently, but it was at a very high standard. Comparing this with other curlers of a high price there wasn’t much difference. More than happy with the overall price and quality of this product.

Good barrel size

5 stars

Bought for daughter, good colour and great barrel size for curling

Easy to use they say !

3 stars

This was a Christmas present to my daughter "shes given up" however I've took over im not convinced they work but that might just be my technic , so i keep at it for now

