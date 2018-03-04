By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tresemme Ceramic Styler 230 2089Tu

4.5(14)Write a review
Tresemme Ceramic Styler 230 2089Tu
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • TRESemmé® Ceramic Styler
  • 2 heat settings of up to 230°C
  • Includes a protective heat mat
  • With a high top temperature of 230ºC and quick 30-second heat-up time, the TRESemmé Ceramic Styler 230 gives you perfect, salon straight results in no time. The smoothing 1-inch ceramic plates glide through the hair to give a sleek, shiny finish to your styles. A slim design and an automatic dual-voltage feature, make the styler ideal for travel. The Ceramic Styler 230 also benefits from 2 heat settings, long 2.2m swivel cord and a 3-year guarantee.
  • Heats up to a high temperature of 230°C
  • 2 heat settings, 30-second heat-up time
  • 1-inch ceramic plates

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

14 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing

5 stars

I am very happy I bought this straightener it is very good for my hair.

Great Product

5 stars

Excellent value for money. I have very thick hair & some straighteners struggle to do the job. No problem with these.

recommend

5 stars

Good price, straighten hair really well although I have thick hair they kept it straight and were easy to use

Excellent

5 stars

I have had these for a few weeks now and they are great, easy to use, quick to heat

Actually managed to straighten my hair properly!

5 stars

I've never had much luck with straighteners but this heats up super quick and was so easy to use.

Definitely recommend!

5 stars

Considering the price of them, I was expecting them to be straighteners that I just used if I forgot my ghds etc but honestly they are soo sleek on your hair and straighten your hair perfectly! I'd go as far to say they're better than my GHDs! Absolute bargain

Amazing straighteners!

5 stars

I bought this as a birthday present and so happy I did as the recipient absolutely loves them. They’re amazing! Great quality for a great price!!

Brilliant straighteners!

5 stars

These straighteners are great... they heat up quickly and straighten my wavy hair very easily. They are also slim-line, lightweight, and a great price. I definitely have no complaints.

Good reliable cheap straightner

5 stars

I bought this for my wife who is delighted with the whole thing which was a replacement for a more expensive one that turned out to be not that good.

Amazing

4 stars

The product was exactly how described and would be perfect if they had an option to lock the straighteners. The click and collect was so fast, cannot fault Tesco's at all.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here