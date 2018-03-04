Tresemme Ceramic Styler 230 2089Tu

Amazing
I am very happy I bought this straightener it is very good for my hair.
Great Product
Excellent value for money. I have very thick hair & some straighteners struggle to do the job. No problem with these.
recommend
Good price, straighten hair really well although I have thick hair they kept it straight and were easy to use
Excellent
I have had these for a few weeks now and they are great, easy to use, quick to heat
Actually managed to straighten my hair properly!
I've never had much luck with straighteners but this heats up super quick and was so easy to use.
Definitely recommend!
Considering the price of them, I was expecting them to be straighteners that I just used if I forgot my ghds etc but honestly they are soo sleek on your hair and straighten your hair perfectly! I'd go as far to say they're better than my GHDs! Absolute bargain
Amazing straighteners!
I bought this as a birthday present and so happy I did as the recipient absolutely loves them. They’re amazing! Great quality for a great price!!
Brilliant straighteners!
These straighteners are great... they heat up quickly and straighten my wavy hair very easily. They are also slim-line, lightweight, and a great price. I definitely have no complaints.
Good reliable cheap straightner
I bought this for my wife who is delighted with the whole thing which was a replacement for a more expensive one that turned out to be not that good.
Amazing
The product was exactly how described and would be perfect if they had an option to lock the straighteners. The click and collect was so fast, cannot fault Tesco's at all.