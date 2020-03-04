By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fairy Original Washing Up Liquid Original 780Ml

5(834)Write a review
image 1 of Fairy Original Washing Up Liquid Original 780Ml
£ 1.80
£2.31/litre

Offer

  • Every drop of Fairy Original provides the ultra long lasting cleaning power you expect for your washing up. Its concentrated formula cuts through grease instantly giving a brilliant clean. No wonder Fairy Original is the gold standard of washing up liquids. Fairy original washing up liquid is so concentrated that you only need to use a drop without efforts: no soaking, no grease, no fuss.
  • No soaking, no grease, no fuss
  • Efficient cleaning, cleans greasy leftover food completely
  • Its concentrated formula cuts through grease instantly giving a neat clean
  • Ultra long lasting suds from every drop
  • Gentle on your skin, no need to wear rubber gloves
  • Smells great with two fresh scents to choose from: the trusted Original scent
  • Pack size: 780ML

Information

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Benzisothiazolinone, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage: put a drop according to quantity and type of dirt. Also try Fairy Platinum All in One Dishwasher Tablets for sparkling dishes and a sparkling dishwasher.

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 328 5901
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

780 ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

834 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Clean as a whistle

4 stars

Fairy has been trusted for generations to give you sparkling dishes, just a great product you can trust.It speaks for itself.

Great

5 stars

I have a dishwasher but sometimes I do some washing up and this fairy washing up liquid I was sent to review I can say this is very good value goes on fr ever, only need a small amount to get a u bowl to wash up with. Leaves my dishes very clean no hard scrubbing also my glass wear comes out shiny no streaks. So much in a bottle of fairy it cleans like magic

Fabulous

5 stars

Best brand fairly liquid and I wouldn't change mt brand not even for £100

Excellent for very dirty dishes and saucepans

5 stars

Excellent for very dirty dishes and saucepans

Sparkle and clean

5 stars

Love fairy it's yhe only brand I will use on my dishes ,amazing scent variety available, tackles the dirt very well, soft on hands amazing sparkle on glasses . WOW the grease it removes very well and does the job in no time and very little scrubbing is needed as it just lifts all dirt and grime off

THE ONLY LIQUID WE USE

5 stars

BRILLIANT. WE LOVE FAIRY IN OUR BUSY HOUSEHOLD. THE ONLY WASHING UP LIQUID WE USE. CUTS THROUGH THE GREASE. VALUE FOR MONEY. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED.

Well worth the money

5 stars

Fairy liquid and fairy platinum are the best you can get. They last much longer than other brands, and really do remove stubborn burnt on food. The top for our household.

Fairy liquid

5 stars

Great to use on dishes and it last a good time so I will keep getting it

FAIRY works wonderfully

5 stars

Oh I have a FAIRY in my kitchen and is such a wonderful cleaner. Everyone should have one.

Fairy Washing Up Liquid

5 stars

Fairy Original Washing Up Liquid is amazing at how my dishes come out sparking all the time. How you only need to use a little bit of Fairy Original Washing Up Liquid for your dishes to come out sparkling

1-10 of 834 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each

Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags 50L X 20 Pack

£ 2.25
£0.11/each

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.50
£0.15/metre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here