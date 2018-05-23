Remington Pg6130 Multigrooming Kit

Great Little Kit......
I purchased one for my husband then another for my son. Both are well used and appreciated. Good for the money too.
Great men's grooming kit
I bought this as a gift for my partner and he loves it! He enjoys all the functions and he finds it a breeze to use. It trims his beard with ease and precision.
Great features
Bought a month ago been very happy with I since. Long battery lfe good enough to shave complete head.
Great buy
Bought this as a present and was very impressed with it when I got it. Lots of accessories. It was like as a present and have been told it works well.
Good power
Fantastic
Brilliant everything g you need in one kit brought as a pressie and it’s the best
wide variety of applications
This is an updated model to my previous one which I had for several years.
Good variety of cutting heads and easy to use
Very happy with this shaver. Easy to use and very versatile.
Great Deal
Is a really good machine for its money, powerful and lots of accessories and changing heads to use, I am very happy
Tries to do too much !
Overall not that great - some of the attachments are just not up to the job. The shaver attachment just takes too long to shave your stumble and isn'' very wide at all. To top it all its just stopped working completely, won't charge or do anything, its expired within its guarantee period.