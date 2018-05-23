By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Remington Pg6130 Multigrooming Kit

4(21)Write a review
£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Product Description

  • Titanium Coated Self Sharpening Blades
  • Four Extra Attachment Heads Available
  • Nose & Ear Trimmer, Foil Shaver & Detail Trimmer
  • - 40 minute cordless use
  • Ultimate Grooming Kit
  • The Remington Groom Kit is the ultimate set of face and body hair tools to keep you looking at your best, covering all of your grooming needs.
  • Complete with four handy attachment heads, choose from the Main Trimmer that boasts five fixed combs with different length options (1. 5, 3, 6, 9 & 12mm), the Linear Nose & Ear Trimmer, Mini Foil Shaver or the Detail Trimmer. In addition, all of these trimming tools can be stored neatly in their compact, sleek, chargeable storage stand, ready for action. It features high-impact, long lasting power with up to 40-minutes cordless usage when fully charged.
  • Titanium Precision
  • Better than ever, the Remington Groom Kit now features a greater trimming range, delivering ultimate precision and a closer shave. Remington's self-sharpening Titanium coated blades give a consistent, clean cut every time and there's no need to worry about them going blunt over time. A more ergonomic design also gives you the freedom to style quickly and easily with confidence. Whichever attachment you use, it will fit perfectly to the contours of your hand without the worry of slipping or losing grip.

Information

21 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Little Kit......

5 stars

I purchased one for my husband then another for my son. Both are well used and appreciated. Good for the money too.

Great men's grooming kit

5 stars

I bought this as a gift for my partner and he loves it! He enjoys all the functions and he finds it a breeze to use. It trims his beard with ease and precision.

Great features

5 stars

Bought a month ago been very happy with I since. Long battery lfe good enough to shave complete head.

Great buy

5 stars

Bought this as a present and was very impressed with it when I got it. Lots of accessories. It was like as a present and have been told it works well.

Good power

4 stars

I bought my bissell petpower hoover last week and i have to say its fantastic with dog hairs and does exactly what it says. My only critisism is the tools do not attach to the hoover and are loose and could get lost or damaged

Fantastic

5 stars

Brilliant everything g you need in one kit brought as a pressie and it’s the best

wide variety of applications

5 stars

This is an updated model to my previous one which I had for several years.

Good variety of cutting heads and easy to use

5 stars

Very happy with this shaver. Easy to use and very versatile.

Great Deal

5 stars

Is a really good machine for its money, powerful and lots of accessories and changing heads to use, I am very happy

Tries to do too much !

1 stars

Overall not that great - some of the attachments are just not up to the job. The shaver attachment just takes too long to shave your stumble and isn'' very wide at all. To top it all its just stopped working completely, won't charge or do anything, its expired within its guarantee period.

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

