Soreen 5 Chocolate & Blood Orange Lunchbox Loaves

£ 1.00
£1.00/each
Per 30g loaf:
  • Energy414kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1381kJ

Product Description

  • 5 individually wrapped Blood Orange Flavoured Mini Loaves with Dark Chocolate Chips
  • Tell everyone how you ate me on Twitter @soreenHQ or facebook.com/soreenHQ
  • Trick-or-Treaters
  • If you're looking for a spooktacular treat to add to your Halloween festivities, give me a try! I'm a blood orange mini loaf with chocolate chips. I'm a delicious treat. Ideal for Trick-or-Treaters!
  • More Squidgy Power!
  • Look out for our spooktacular Toffee Apple Mini Loaves bursting with toffee pieces! Find us in the bakery aisle.
  • Deliciously spooky
  • No crumbs
  • A source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Dark Chocolate Chips (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Vegetable Fats (Rapeseed, Palm), Malted Barley Flour, Dried Whey (from Cows' Milk), Salt, Yeast, Natural Blood Orange Flavouring, Natural Flavourings, Preservative: Calcium Propionate

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory which handles Oats

Storage

I like cool, dry places best. Eat me on the day of opening or if you want to save me for another time, just pop me in the freezer. Use me within 3 months of freezing, and make sure I'm fully defrosted before you take a bite.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to enjoy me
  • Nibble me daintily or eat me all in one go - I'm delicious on my own, there's no need to add butter.

Name and address

Return to

  • Squidgy enough for you?
  • I was perfect when I left the Soreen bakery, but if I've lost my squidge (or fallen short in any other way) then please get in touch. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Contact us at www.soreen.com/get-in-touch
  • Call us free on 0800 515739
  • Or write to us at
  • Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
  • Soreen,
  • Manchester,
  • M17 1PP.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Loaf
Energy 1381kJ414kJ
-327kcal98kcal
Fat 6.4g1.9g
of which saturates 3.1g0.9g
Carbohydrate 57.0g17.1g
of which sugars 21.5g6.5g
Fibre 3.8g1.1g
Protein 8.5g2.6g
Salt 0.6g0.2

Tasty

5 stars

These have the usual Soreen cake texture but with the added orange flavour and large chocotlate chips. Delicious!

