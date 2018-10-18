Soreen 5 Chocolate & Blood Orange Lunchbox Loaves

Tasty
These have the usual Soreen cake texture but with the added orange flavour and large chocotlate chips. Delicious!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1381kJ
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Dark Chocolate Chips (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Vegetable Fats (Rapeseed, Palm), Malted Barley Flour, Dried Whey (from Cows' Milk), Salt, Yeast, Natural Blood Orange Flavouring, Natural Flavourings, Preservative: Calcium Propionate
I like cool, dry places best. Eat me on the day of opening or if you want to save me for another time, just pop me in the freezer. Use me within 3 months of freezing, and make sure I'm fully defrosted before you take a bite.
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Loaf
|Energy
|1381kJ
|414kJ
|-
|327kcal
|98kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|1.9g
|of which saturates
|3.1g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|57.0g
|17.1g
|of which sugars
|21.5g
|6.5g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|1.1g
|Protein
|8.5g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.2
